

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO.L), a British online automotive marketplace, said on Friday that its Chief Operating Officer, Catherine Faiers, intends to step down to take up a CEO role at another company.



'The company will implement a smooth and orderly transition, with details of succession arrangements and the final leaving date for Catherine to be shared in due course,' the Group said.



