Hilbert Group CIO Russell Thompson to Increase Equity Ownership Through Open-Market Purchases

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / Hilbert Group AB (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999), a Nasdaq-listed investment firm bridging traditional and digital finance, today announced that its Chief Investment Officer and major shareholder, Russell Thompson, has informed the Board of his intention to significantly increase his ownership in the company through open-market share purchases totalling approximately SEK 25 million between now and December 31, 2025.

These purchases will be made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"), applicable securities laws, and trading window restrictions. Mr. Thompson's decision reflects his confidence in the company's strategic direction, financial resilience, and long-term growth trajectory.

"I have a strong conviction in the company's strategic path and future value creation potential," said Russell Thompson . "My decision to increase my personal investment underscores my belief in the business and my alignment with all shareholders."

As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Thompson has been actively involved in shaping Hilbert Group's strategic initiatives and growth priorities. The purchases will be made at Mr. Thompson's discretion, subject to market conditions and regulatory requirements. No assurance can be provided regarding the exact number of shares to be acquired.

Further updates regarding any share purchases will be disclosed through appropriate regulatory channels as required by law.

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB

Niclas Sandström, Co-founder Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Hilbert Group CIO Russell Thompson to Increase Equity Ownership Through Open-Market Purchases

