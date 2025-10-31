Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 31.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Buy the Dip? Ethereum explodiert während der Preis hinkt und Republic holt sich $100M für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
29.10.25 | 16:26
68,95 Euro
+1,40 % +0,95
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,0068,2009:54
68,0568,1509:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2025 09:34 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth closes the sale of the Cement business to Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

PRESS RELEASE
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
31 October 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark


With reference to the announcement made on 21 October 2025, FLSmidth today announces that it has now closed the sale of the Cement business to an affiliate of the global private equity firm, Pacific Avenue Capital Partners.

The transaction does not change FLSmidth's previously announced financial guidance for the full year 2025 (ref. Company Announcement no. 23-2025).


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Press Release Cement closing confirmation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/033f5fa0-b41c-4bfe-bdf8-4e1742ab73e1)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.