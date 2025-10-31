Sozap AB: SOZAP AB (publ) decides to publish a Market Update instead of a Quarterly Report

The Board of Directors of SOZAP AB (publ) ("SOZAP" or the "Company") has decided not to publish a report for the third quarter of 2025. Instead, the Company will release a Market Update as outlined below.

In connection with the final trading day of the Company's shares on October 31, 2025, the Board aims to ensure that the market has access to the most current and accurate information regarding the Company's financial performance. Accordingly, the previously scheduled quarterly report for the third quarter will be replaced by a Market Update summarizing the Company's financial results, presented below.

MARKET UPDATE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2025

JULY - SEPTEMBER 2025

Net revenue amounted to MSEK 2.8 (3.8), a decrease of 25 percent, and a decrease of 21 percent in comparable currency.

EBITDA amounted to MSEK 0.3 MSEK (0.5).

Operating result, EBIT, amounted to MSEK -2.6 (-2.4).

Result for the quarter amounted to MSEK -2.6 (-2.4).

Earnings per share were SEK -0.12 (-0.11) before and after dilution.

Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 0.4 (-0.6).

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 2.4 (5.7).

Average Revenue Per Daily Active User (ARPDAU) amounted to USD 0.085 (0.086), a decrease of 1 percent compared to the previous year.

Unique Monthly Active Users (MAU) during the quarter amounted to 0.5 million (0.7).

The number of outstanding shares at the end of the period was 22 238 211. There were no subscription warrants issued at the end of the period.

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2025

Net revenue amounted to MSEK 9.7 (13.2), a decrease of 26 percent, and a decrease of 23 percent in comparable currency.

EBITDA amounted to MSEK 1.4 MSEK (-0.5).

Operating result, EBIT, amounted to MSEK -7.7 (-9.0).

Result for the period amounted to MSEK -7.7 (-9.0).

Earnings per share were SEK -0.35 (-0.58) before and after dilution.

Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 1.5 (-0.6).

Average Revenue Per Daily Active User (ARPDAU) amounted to USD 0.079 (0.090), a decrease of 12 percent compared to the previous year.

Unique Monthly Active Users (MAU) during the quarter amounted to 0.6 million (0.8).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

2 July : The Board of Directors of SOZAP decided, subject to the subsequent approval of the extraordinary general meeting (EGM), to apply for a delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The EGM, that was held on 19 August 2025, approved the decision of the Board of Directors.

: The Board of Directors of SOZAP decided, subject to the subsequent approval of the extraordinary general meeting (EGM), to apply for a delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The EGM, that was held on 19 August 2025, approved the decision of the Board of Directors. 3 october: Nasdaq Stockholm approved SOZAP's application for a delisting.

Nasdaq Stockholm approved SOZAP's application for a delisting. 31 october: Last day of trade at Nasdaq First North Growth Market for SOZAP AB, which is thereafter delisted.

A FEW WORDS FROM OUR CEO

Today marks the final trading day for SOZAP on Nasdaq First North Growth Market - a milestone that closes one chapter and begins another.

The third quarter shows continued decline in revenue, down 25% to 2.8 MSEK. Despite this, we achieved positive operating cash flow of 0.4 MSEK and maintained EBITDA at 0.3 MSEK, thanks to our strong cost control.

Over the past year, we have taken decisive steps to focus the company and complete the development phase of Fishing Tour. The launch now behind us, our data confirms that user retention in the new version is stronger than in previous builds - validating both our vision and the technical groundwork we've invested in. In the months ahead, we will expand Fishing Tour with new features, game modes, and partnerships that will further validate its potential to become the leading sport-fishing game title.

But we have also lost valuable time, and despite our efforts we are not where we hoped to be at this stage. There are many decisions in hindsight that one would make differently - actions taken earlier, costs managed better. The path to reach this point has been anything but straightforward. Yet there is no turning back now. It may look stubborn. It is uncertain. But I remain committed to this team, this vision, and seeing our mission through in 2026 - to deliver a game that the market wants to embrace and to translate that success into tangible returns for every shareholder who stayed the course.

I want to thank all shareholders, partners, and the SOZAP team for their commitment and perseverance through this transition. The work continues - but with a sharper focus, a stronger product, and a clear mission ahead.

Rade Prokopovic

Chief Executive Officer

AUDITOR'S REVIEW

This Market Update has not been subject to review by the Company's auditor.

For additional information, please contact:

Rade Prokopovic, VD

Email: rade@sozap.com

Telefon: +46 708 800 558

Certified Adviser

As a publicly traded company at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm, the company must have a certified adviser. SOZAP has chosen Augment Partners AB as Certified Adviser (www.augment.se).

About SOZAP

SOZAP is a Swedish digital entertainment company that develops qualitative and innovative games with the ambition of building a product portfolio which appeals to a broad target group. SOZAP was founded in 2014 and shortly after established its first development team, focusing on games in the shooter genre. SOZAP has offices in Nyköping (Sweden) and Niš (Serbia).

This information is information that SOZAP AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-31 08:10 CET.