

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (KEI.F) on Friday reported higher profit for the six months ended September 30, 2025, supported by stronger operating revenue and a sharp decline in extraordinary losses.



Profit before tax increased to 30.591 billion yen from 29.508 billion yen in the same period of 2024, as extraordinary losses dropped to 263 million yen from 2.449 billion yen a year earlier, mainly reflecting the absence of a prior-year loss on change in equity of 2.14 billion yen.



Operating profit declined 5.8% to 20.802 billion yen from 22.079 billion yen last year.



Net income attributable to owners of parent increased to 23.723 billion yen or 49.20 yen per basic share from 21.496 billion yen or 44.09 yen per basic share a year ago.



Operating revenue rose 4.2% to 164.628 billion yen from 158.033 billion yen.



For the full year, Profit attributable to owners of parent is expected to fall 39.3% to 42.5 billion yen. Basic earnings per share are projected at 88.13 yen.



Operating revenue is forecast to rise 3.8% year-on-year to 331.6 billion yen.



