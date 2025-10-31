Technology blueprint behind world's first commercial e-methanol facility shows how Canada can accelerate clean fuel adoption and achieve net-zero goals

As Canada works to decarbonize heavy industry and meet its 2050 net-zero commitments, Schneider Electric Canada is showcasing how its advanced automation and energy management technologies can help transform industrial operations and support the growth of a clean fuel economy.

Drawing on global success stories, including the Kassø Power-to-X facility in Denmark, the world's first commercial-scale e-methanol plant powered by Schneider Electric technology, the company is demonstrating how digital innovation can make clean fuel production viable, efficient and scalable in Canada's industrial landscape.

"Canadian industries are under increasing pressure to decarbonize while maintaining productivity and profitability," said Emily Heitman, President at Schneider Electric Canada. "Through smart automation, electrification and digitalization, we can help manufacturers, energy producers and utilities reduce emissions, improve performance and strengthen the resilience of Canada's industrial base."

Technology driving cleaner, smarter operations

Schneider Electric's integrated solutions bring together automation, power management and industrial software to optimize every stage of production. By using real-time data and AI-enabled insights, Canadian facilities can reduce energy waste, improve reliability and enhance safety while lowering operational costs.

Core technologies such as Modicon M580 PLCs, Altivar Process low-voltage drives, and Trihal transformers deliver secure, high-performance control and energy efficiency. Unified through the AVEVA System Platform, these systems enable centralized visibility and control, supporting the creation of Unified Operations Centres (UOC) that enhance operator efficiency, decision-making and remote capabilities, all critical for achieving both sustainability and competitiveness.

"These technologies are the backbone of industrial decarbonization," said David O'Reilly, Vice President, Secure Power and Home and Distribution at Schneider Electric Canada. "They allow organizations to electrify operations, reduce emissions intensity and adopt clean fuel solutions, whether it's e-methanol, hydrogen or bioenergy."

Blueprint for Canada's clean fuel future

Internationally, Schneider Electric technology powered the Kassø Power-to-X facility in Denmark, the world's first commercial-scale e-methanol plant. The site uses renewable electricity from a 304-megawatt solar park and captured biogenic carbon dioxide to produce up to 42,000 tonnes of e-methanol annually, demonstrating that clean fuels can be produced efficiently and at scale.

The same digital blueprint integrating automation, energy management and industrial software can support similar projects in Canada, from low-carbon fuel production and chemical processing to heavy transport and manufacturing.

"With Canada's abundant renewable resources, technical expertise and strong policy environment, the opportunity to lead in clean fuel production is clear," said Heitman. "By adopting proven digital solutions, Canadian industries can move faster toward net zero while creating jobs and building energy resilience."

Schneider Electric Canada continues to work with industrial and energy partners nationwide to accelerate decarbonization through electrification, digitization and automation, ensuring that sustainability and efficiency go hand in hand.

