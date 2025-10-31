Petra Diamonds Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

31 October 2025 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", "the Company" or "the Group")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Petra Diamonds Limited announces that it has today published a Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to be held on 27 November 2025.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting is available to view the Company's website at www.petradiamonds.com.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.3R, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

It has come to the Company's attention that at page 65 in Part VII ( Letter from the Chairman) of the prospectus published by the Company on 17 October 2025 (the " Prospectus") and in the announcement published by the Company on the same day titled " Launch of 10 for 17 fully underwritten Rights Issue and update on Refinancing", there is an incorrect reference to the Work Fee Warrants (as defined in the Prospectus) lapsing if they are not exercised by the relevant warrant-holder prior to March 2030. The Work Fee Warrants will not be subject to a lapse date, and will be able to be exercised by the relevant warrant-holders at any time following their issuance.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London

Julia Stone

Kelsey Traynor

Telephone: +44 (0)7495470187

investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine and Finsch).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.