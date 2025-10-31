In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) - up 23% at $56.50 Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) - up 21% at $19.80 Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) - up 20% at $6.04 Top KingWin Ltd (WAI) - up 20% at $3.60 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) - up 18% at $34.99 Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) - up 15% at $34.12 Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) - up 14% at $6.11 Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - up 12% at $250.08 AXT, Inc. (AXTI) - up 11% at $8.15 Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA) - up 9% at $9.59

In the Red - Premarket Losers

SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) - down 32% at $70.00 OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) - down 16% at $12.95 Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) - down 16% at $3.95 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) - down 15% at $13.94 GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) - down 13% at $9.52 Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM)- down 13% at $3.26 DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) - down 12% at $59.66 VivoSim Labs, Inc. (VIVS) - down 12% at $2.61 Movano Inc. (MOVE) - down 11% at $5.90 CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) - down 10% at $2.47

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - At 7:45 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX