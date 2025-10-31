

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - TFI International Inc. (TFII) announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.



The transportation and logistics company reported a net income of $84.7 million or $1.02 a share compared to $125.9 million or $1.48 a share in the previous year.



On adjusted basis, net income declined to $99.1 million or $1.20 a share from last year's $134.5 million or $1.58 a share.



Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of $1.2 per share for the quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA went down to $305.4 million from $357.2 million in the earlier year.



Total revenue decreased to $1.968 billion from $2.184 billion in the prior year quarter.



Looking ahead, the company expects fourth quarter 2025 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $0.80 to $0.90 per share.



Analysts, on average, anticipate earnings of $1.11 per share for the fourth quarter.



In the pre-market hours, TFII is trading at $87.20, down 0.19 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



