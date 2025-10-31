FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth announces changes among employee-elected board members

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 37-2025

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

31 October 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark



As a result of the closing of the sale of the Cement business to Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, Leif Gundtoft, who is employed in the Cement business, will be stepping down from his role as employee-elected board member in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth).

The first alternate, Saleh Mahmoud Ahmed Kamal Abdelhamid Elghamrawy (Saleh Kamal), People Experience & Labor Relations Lead, replaces Leif Gundtoft on the Board of Directors effective as of today, 31 October 2025, and for the remainder of the ordinary term of the current employee-elected board members, which runs until 2029.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Leif for his valuable contribution since joining the Board in 2021. His insight and commitment have been greatly appreciated. We also welcome Saleh Kamal and look forward to benefiting from his experience and perspective as we continue to develop FLSmidth" says Mads Nipper, Chair of the Board of Directors at FLSmidth.

Going forward, the Board of Directors of FLSmidth will comprise the following members:

Mads Nipper, Chair

Christian Bruch, Vice Chair

Anne Louise Eberhard

Thrasyvoulos Moraitis

Anna Kristiina Hyvönen

Lars Engström

Rune Wichmann

Nour Amrani, employee-elected member

Henrik Stender Christensen, employee-elected member

Saleh Kamal, employee-elected member





