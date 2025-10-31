Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has begun a program of additional sampling of drill core from the 2021 diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Keymet Precious Metal - Base Metal Property, located in northeast New Brunswick.

Massive Sulfides in Drill Hole Ky-18-14: 9.04% zinc, 9.19% copper and 1,158 g/t silver

(3.00 meters core length)

The 2021 diamond drilling program was conducted in the area of the Elmtree 12 polymetallic vein system (northwest of the historic Keymet Mine), which hosts high grade silver, zinc and copper. Gold mineralization also occurs locally in this area associated with arsenopyrite.

The core sampling will include intervals with arsenopyrite mineralization for gold analysis and intervals with base metal sulfide mineralization for base metal and silver analysis. The Elmtree 12 vein system includes local high-grade veins, including a 2018 drill intercept (hole Ky-18-14) of 1,158 grams / tonne (g/t) silver, 9.04% zinc and 9.19% copper over 3.00 meters core length.

The 2021 drilling program, conducted within the northwest region of the Keymet Property, consisted of ten holes (2,661 total meters) testing numerous targets northwest of the historic Keymet Base Metal - Silver Mine. The 2021 drilling program, as with the 2015, 2017 and 2018 drilling programs (see Company news releases for results of 2015, 207 and 2018 drilling programs), targeted the area of the Elmtree 12 polymetallic vein system and nearby target areas.

Twenty-two core samples from the first five 2021 drill holes (Ky-21-23 to Ky-21-27) were analysed during early 2022 with intercepts (core length) including (see Company News Release of April 20th, 2022):

Ky-21-25: 31.60 - 32.23 meters (0.63m): 1.53 g/t gold and 74.25 - 74.95 meters (0.70m): 3.17 g/t gold

Ky-21-27: 102.64 - 103.56 meters (0.92): 3.50% zinc, 3.26% lead, 0.36% copper and 48.8 g/t silver

The gold bearing intercepts of hole Ky-21-25 represent a new gold discovery for the Company referred to as the Debler Zone. Both gold bearing intercepts in this hole contain arsenopyrite mineralization. Hole Ky-21-27 tested the southern part of the Elmtree 12 vein polymetallic vein system.

Ky-21-25 (Debler Zone): 3.17 g/t Au over 0.70 meters (core length)

Previous sampling and analysis of the 2021 drill core was very limited with only 22 drill core samples being submitted for analysis during 2022. Intervals of unsampled 2021 drill core have been selected for additional sampling / analysis. One objective of this drill core sampling program is to analyze intervals with arsenopyrite for gold. Another objective is to analyze veins / veined zones with base metal sulfides for base metals and silver (such samples will also be analyzed for gold and a wide range of metals).

Semi-massive sulfides in veins within hole Ky-21-28 (unsampled)

For example, the interval in hole Ky-21-23 at 175.21-175.96 meters contains a veined zone with semi-massive sphalerite and galena that has not been sampled / analyzed. This hole was drilled in the area of a historic shaft. This and similar vein intervals in 2021 drill core will be sampled during the current program.

Intervals with arsenopyrite mineralization in hole Ky-21-27 have been selected for sampling. This hole, drilled at the Elmtree 12 polymetallic vein system, intersected intermittent arsenopyrite between 29.8 meters and 90.1 meters. Company representatives are closely re-examining 2021 drill core for other intervals of arsenopyrite mineralization for sampling.

Drilling Program Map - Keymet Property

The Keymet Property hosts the historic Keymet Base Metal - Silver Mine which operated briefly during the 1950s. The mine burnt in the mid 1950s and was never recapitalized. The Keymet Property is located approximately four kilometers north of the historic Nigadoo Mine. The Nigadoo Mine operated during the 1960s and 1970s producing copper, lead, zinc and silver.

Historic Keymet Base Metal - Silver Mine (1950s) - burnt down and was never recapitalized

Located 8KM away from the historic Nigadoo Mine that operated for over twenty years

Keymet Property Map

The Keymet Property, located northwest of Bathurst, covers an area of approximately 3,340 hectares and is 100% owned by the Company.

David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On Behalf of the board of directors

___



About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

SOURCE: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.