

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (IITSF.PK, ISNPY.PK, IES.DE, ISP.MI), an Italian lender, on Friday reported a decline in net income for the third quarter.



For the three-month period, the company reported a net income of EUR 2.372 billion, less than EUR 2.401 billion in the same period last year. Gross income was EUR 3.614 billion as against the prior year's EUR 3.676 billion.



Net interest income was EUR 3.680 billion, down from the previous year's EUR 3.942 billion. Operating income was EUR 6.643 billion, compared with EUR 6.802 billion a year ago.



The Board will pay an interim dividend of 18.6 euro cents per share on November 26.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the lender expects a net income of over EUR 9 billion.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News