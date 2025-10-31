

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD), a personal care and specialty products producer and distributor, Friday reported it returned to third-quarter profit from loss compared to last year.



In the pre-market activity, shares were trading 4.40 percent or 3.60 cents higher at $85.35 on the New York Stock Exchange.



The company's net income was $182.2 million from a loss of $75.1 million the prior year quarter.



For the three-month period, earnings per share was $0.75 per share from a loss of $0.31 per share a year ago.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share.



The company' net sales came in at $1.59 billion from $1.51 billion for the comparable period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn revenue of $1.63 billion.



Further, the company reports full-year guidance for adjusted EPS growth of approximately $3.492.



