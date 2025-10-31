

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Korean Airlines Co.,Ltd. (003490.KS), Friday announced that the company has ordered a total of 33 A350 aircraft, comprising of 20 A350-1000s, seven A350Fs and six A350-900s.



This comes after the conversion of seven of its existing A350-1000 passenger aircraft orders to the A350F.



The company expects A350F to bring the most efficient solution in the large freighter segment.



'Korean Air is one of the world's largest cargo operators,' said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business. 'The decision to add the A350F to its fleet is therefore a very significant endorsement of the aircraft's unique capabilities.'



Korean Airlines's stock closed at KRW 22,150, down 1.56 percent on the Korea Stock Exchange.



