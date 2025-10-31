Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Batero Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAT) (FSE: 68B) (OTC Pink: BELDF) (the "Company" or "Batero") wishes to announce an unsecured loan agreement entered into between Antioquia Gold Ltd. ("Antioquia") and Minera Quinchia S.A.S ("Minera"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Batero, on October 1, 2022 (the "Original Loan Agreement") as well as an amendment to the Loan Agreement entered into on January 29, 2024 (the "Amended Loan Agreement"). Minera is a wholly-owned Colombian subsidiary of Batero that holds the rights to the Batero-Quinchia Gold Project in the Municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

Pursuant to the Original Loan Agreement, Antioquia agreed to loan up to COP$2,400,000,000 (approximately CAD$720,000 at that time) (the "Original Loan"), available in monthly disbursements at the request of Minera. The term of the Original Loan Agreement was for 15 months, starting from the date of the first disbursement under the Original Loan Agreement. The first advance from the Original Loan Agreement was made on October 20, 2022. The principal amount of the Loan bears interest at a rate of IBR1 + 7.5% per annum (16.75% per annum).

On January 29, 2024, Antioquia and Minera entered into an amending agreement to increase the total loan value of the loan from COP$2,400,000,000 to COP$4,800,000,000 (CAD$1,627,200) (the amended Original Loan referred to as, the "Loan") and to extend the term until December 20, 2025. As at today's date, the total amount of principal advanced under the Loan is CAD$1,406,656, and the total amount of interest owed to Antioquia is CAD$354,714. Disbursements from the Loan have been used for general working capital, corporate overhead and to support operational requirements in Colombia. The Company intends to repay the loan in cash at maturity, funded through intercompany financing. No bonuses, fees, or other consideration were paid in connection with the Loan.

The Loan is unsecured and is not a convertible loan, and the Loan and/or accrued interest will not be converted into the Company's securities without, among other things, the prior written approval from the Exchange.

Related Party Disclosure

Minera and Antioquia are related parties by virtue of each of their parent companies having a common controlling shareholder. Accordingly, entrance into the Original Loan Agreement and Amended Loan Agreement are considered related party transactions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement under MI 61-101 as its common shares are listed for trading on the TSXV. With respect to the Original Loan Agreement, the Company relied upon exemptions from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a), on the basis that at the time the Original Loan Agreement was entered into, the value of the Original Loan did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. With respect to the Amended Loan Agreement, the Company relied upon the exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(f), on the basis that the Loan is not a convertible loan and that it was provided on reasonable commercial terms that are not less advantageous to the Company than if it were obtained from an arm's length party.

About Batero Gold Corp.

Batero is a precious and base metals exploration company. The Company's objective is to develop the La Cumbre Gold Project in Risaralda, Colombia. La Cumbre is located within the Company's 100% owned Batero-Quinchia Gold Project, which sits within Colombia's emerging and prolific Mid Cauca gold and copper belt.

1 Indicador Bancario de Referencia found at https://suameca.banrep.gov.co/estadisticas-economicas/informacionSerie/241/tasas_interes_indicador_bancario_referencia_ibr

