TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Eligible Dividend

KING CITY, Ontario, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars except per share
amounts)
Three months endedNine months ended
September 30,
2025		September 30,
2024		September 30,
2025		September 30,
2024
Net earnings16,92942,71939,49245,177
Basic and diluted earnings per share0.701.751.621.85

Operating Data

Three months endedNine months ended
September 30,
2025		September 30,
2024		September 30,
2025		September 30,
2024
Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members 15,39715,414
Championship rounds - Canada626,000567,0001,031,000966,000
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses - Canada 37.035.5
18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses - Canada 3.53.5
Championship rounds - U.S.34,00030,000164,000166,000
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses - U.S. 6.56.5

The following is an analysis of net earnings:

For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2025September 30, 2024
Operating revenue $76,699 $66,383
Direct operating expenses(1) 51,980 46,099
Net operating income(1) 24,719 20,284
Amortization of membership fees 1,516 1,409
Depreciation and amortization (3,563) (3,565)
Interest, net and investment income 2,371 2,737
Other items (1,816) 32,641
Income taxes (6,298) (10,787)
Net earnings $16,929 $42,719
For the nine months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2025September 30, 2024
Operating revenue $179,023 $193,912
Direct operating expenses(1) 131,937 160,037
Net operating income(1) 47,086 33,875
Amortization of membership fees 3,779 3,494
Depreciation and amortization (10,507) (10,761)
Interest, net and investment income 7,360 8,335
Other items 4,795 24,138
Income taxes (13,021) (13,904)
Net earnings $39,492 $45,177

The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2025September 30, 2024
Net operating income (loss) by segment
Canadian golf club operations $26,031 $21,304
US golf club operations
(2025 - loss US$142,000: 2024 - US$17,000)
 (199) 26
Corporate and other
 (1,113) (1,046)
Net operating income(1) $24,719 $20,284
For the nine months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2025September 30, 2024
Net operating income (loss) by segment
Canadian golf club operations $42,944 $35,219
US golf club operations
(2025 - US$3,015,000: 2024 - US $2,647,000)
 4,295 3,578
Corporate and other
 (153) (4,922)
Net operating income(1) $47,086 $33,875

Operating revenue is calculated as follows:

For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2025September 30, 2024
Annual dues $18,666$17,966
Golf 23,537 18,822
Corporate events 5,714 4,533
Food and beverage 19,831 15,373
Merchandise 6,011 5,478
Real estate - 1,692
Rooms and other 2,940 2,519
Operating revenue $76,699$66,383
For the nine months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2025September 30, 2024
Annual dues $55,309$53,719
Golf 45,289 38,231
Corporate events 9,138 7,321
Food and beverage 33,919 26,438
Merchandise 12,301 11,814
Real estate 18,721 52,582
Rooms and other 4,346 3,807
Operating revenue $179,023$193,912

Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2025September 30, 2024
Operating cost of sales $10,314$9,050
Real estate cost of sales 280 1,951
Labour and employee benefits 27,580 23,890
Utilities 2,809 2,120
Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,568 1,165
Property taxes 590 230
Insurance 1,013 1,121
Repairs and maintenance 1,528 1,609
Turf operating expenses 1,886 1,244
Fuel and oil 501 584
Other operating expenses 3,911 3,135
Direct Operating Expenses(1) $51,980$46,099
For the nine months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2025September 30, 2024
Operating cost of sales $19,022$17,181
Real estate cost of sales 16,608 55,161
Labour and employee benefits 60,639 54,259
Utilities 6,448 5,704
Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,310 4,008
Property taxes 2,962 2,778
Insurance 2,901 3,389
Repairs and maintenance 4,148 4,398
Turf operating expenses 4,451 3,772
Fuel and oil 1,037 1,168
Other operating expenses 9,411 8,219
Direct Operating Expenses(1) $131,937$160,037

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures

Third Quarter 2025 Consolidated Operating Highlights

On February 3, 2025, the Company acquired Deer Creek, one of Canada's largest golf and event complexes, located in Ajax, Ontario, and includes 45-holes of championship golf, a nine-hole short course, large driving range and performance academy. This is a daily fee property with a focus on food and beverage operations. This acquisition is a contributing factor to increases seen in both revenue and operating expenses, specifically golf, corporate events and food and beverage revenue, as well as operating cost of sales and labour and employee benefits.

Operating revenue increased 15.5% to $76,699,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2025 from $66,383,000 in 2024 due to the acquisition of Deer Creek in 2025 and its related revenue streams.

Direct operating expenses increased 12.8% to $51,980,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2025 from $46,099,000 in 2024 due to the acquisition of Deer Creek in 2025 and its related operating expenses.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment increased to $26,031,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2025 from $21,304,000 in 2024 due to the Deer Creek acquisition and healthy increases in golf revenue for all properties due to strong demand.

Interest, net and investment income decreased 13.4% to income of $2,371,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2025 from $2,737,000 in 2024 due to a reduction in cash (and resulting interest income on this excess cash) as a result of the Deer Creek acquisition.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

For the three months ended
September 30, 2025September 30, 2024
Foreign exchange gain (loss)$(75)$205
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment in marketable securities (1,707) 24,839
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 190 7,822
Business combination transaction costs (12) -
Equity loss from investments in joint ventures (7)
Unrealized loss on real estate fund investments - (48)
Other (205) (177)
Other items$(1,816)$32,641

At September 30, 2025, the Company recorded an unrealized loss of $1,707,000 on its investment in marketable securities (September 30, 2024 - gain of $24,839,000). This loss is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

Net earnings in the amount of $16,929,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2025 decreased from $42,719,000 in 2024 due to the change in unrealized loss on the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT as compared to 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.70 per share in 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.75 cents in 2024.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company's operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company's business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue - direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company's operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit's ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 9 cents per common share to be paid on December 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as at December 1, 2025.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, "ClubLink One Membership More Golf." TWC is Canada's largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 47 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including three managed properties) at 35 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
atamlin@clublink.ca

Management's discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.twcenterprises.ca


