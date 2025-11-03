Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
03.11.25 | 08:59
5,050 Euro
-3,81 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1505,55009:18
Dow Jones News
03.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 31 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      15,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      471.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      464.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      466.5647p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,562,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,484,056.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 31/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 466.5647

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
535               471.80     08:15:44          00030279185TRDU0      XLON 
 
592               470.80     08:20:07          00030279196TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                470.80     08:20:07          00030279197TRDU0      XLON 
 
188               469.20     08:57:02          00030279347TRDU0      XLON 
 
511               469.20     08:57:02          00030279348TRDU0      XLON 
 
740               468.60     08:57:06          00030279358TRDU0      XLON 
 
614               467.00     10:06:56          00030279515TRDU0      XLON 
 
754               466.80     10:15:02          00030279530TRDU0      XLON 
 
564               465.00     10:29:28          00030279559TRDU0      XLON 
 
400               465.60     11:03:05          00030279608TRDU0      XLON 
 
120               465.60     11:03:05          00030279609TRDU0      XLON 
 
613               464.80     12:04:09          00030279735TRDU0      XLON 
 
19                464.80     12:04:09          00030279736TRDU0      XLON 
 
589               464.20     12:04:09          00030279737TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               467.00     13:06:42          00030279844TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               467.00     13:34:16          00030279944TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               466.20     13:43:07          00030280000TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               466.00     13:43:07          00030280001TRDU0      XLON 
 
622               465.20     14:26:54          00030280250TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                465.60     14:46:28          00030280340TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               465.80     14:48:51          00030280354TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               467.40     15:00:52          00030280490TRDU0      XLON 
 
245               466.60     15:08:37          00030280547TRDU0      XLON 
 
274               466.60     15:08:37          00030280548TRDU0      XLON 
 
574               466.60     15:22:49          00030280644TRDU0      XLON 
 
633               465.60     15:33:58          00030280721TRDU0      XLON 
 
610               465.80     15:41:49          00030280785TRDU0      XLON 
 
585               465.80     15:41:49          00030280786TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               464.80     16:11:34          00030280972TRDU0      XLON 
 
299               465.00     16:17:05          00030281015TRDU0      XLON 
 
404               465.00     16:17:05          00030281016TRDU0      XLON 
 
588               465.00     16:25:27          00030281091TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 406875 
EQS News ID:  2222182 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2222182&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.