Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 03-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 31 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 15,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 471.80p Highest price paid per share: 464.20p Lowest price paid per share: 466.5647p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,562,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,484,056.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 31/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 466.5647

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 535 471.80 08:15:44 00030279185TRDU0 XLON 592 470.80 08:20:07 00030279196TRDU0 XLON 22 470.80 08:20:07 00030279197TRDU0 XLON 188 469.20 08:57:02 00030279347TRDU0 XLON 511 469.20 08:57:02 00030279348TRDU0 XLON 740 468.60 08:57:06 00030279358TRDU0 XLON 614 467.00 10:06:56 00030279515TRDU0 XLON 754 466.80 10:15:02 00030279530TRDU0 XLON 564 465.00 10:29:28 00030279559TRDU0 XLON 400 465.60 11:03:05 00030279608TRDU0 XLON 120 465.60 11:03:05 00030279609TRDU0 XLON 613 464.80 12:04:09 00030279735TRDU0 XLON 19 464.80 12:04:09 00030279736TRDU0 XLON 589 464.20 12:04:09 00030279737TRDU0 XLON 603 467.00 13:06:42 00030279844TRDU0 XLON 540 467.00 13:34:16 00030279944TRDU0 XLON 568 466.20 13:43:07 00030280000TRDU0 XLON 561 466.00 13:43:07 00030280001TRDU0 XLON 622 465.20 14:26:54 00030280250TRDU0 XLON 16 465.60 14:46:28 00030280340TRDU0 XLON 562 465.80 14:48:51 00030280354TRDU0 XLON 533 467.40 15:00:52 00030280490TRDU0 XLON 245 466.60 15:08:37 00030280547TRDU0 XLON 274 466.60 15:08:37 00030280548TRDU0 XLON 574 466.60 15:22:49 00030280644TRDU0 XLON 633 465.60 15:33:58 00030280721TRDU0 XLON 610 465.80 15:41:49 00030280785TRDU0 XLON 585 465.80 15:41:49 00030280786TRDU0 XLON 522 464.80 16:11:34 00030280972TRDU0 XLON 299 465.00 16:17:05 00030281015TRDU0 XLON 404 465.00 16:17:05 00030281016TRDU0 XLON 588 465.00 16:25:27 00030281091TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

