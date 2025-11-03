Anzeige
Montag, 03.11.2025
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
03.11.25 | 07:39
2,070 Euro
+0,24 % +0,005
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
03.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
193 Leser
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

DJ Block Listing Six Monthly Return 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
03-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
3 November 2025 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 

Block Listing Six Monthly Return 

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) 

Name of applicant:                                   Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
 
Name of scheme:                                    Deferred Bonus Plan/Long Term 
                                            Incentive Plan 
 
 
Period of return:                    From:             3 May 2025 To:   2 November 
                                                     2025 
 
 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:         251,847 common shares of USD1 each 
 
Plus:   The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of  - 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
 
 
Less:   Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see    - 
LR3.5.7G): 
 
 
Equals:   Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:      251,847 common shares of USD1 each 
Name of contact:          Alasdair Robinson, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary 
 
Telephone number of contact:    +44 (0) 20 7514 1400

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:                 +44 (0) 20 7514 1400   
 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
 
& Corporate Communications           aclark@gulfkeystone.com 

FTI Consulting:                 + 44(0) 20 3727 1000 
 
Ben Brewerton 
                      GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 406854 
EQS News ID:  2221956 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2221956&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
