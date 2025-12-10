Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Lithium-Schock: China-Mine bleibt dicht - Lithiumpreise explodieren
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
09.12.25 | 21:31
2,020 Euro
+0,25 % +0,005
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0152,02008:39
2,0152,02008:27
Dow Jones News
10.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
84 Leser
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Operational & Corporate Update

DJ Operational & Corporate Update 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Operational & Corporate Update 
10-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

10 December 2025 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") 

Operational & Corporate Update 

Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq ("Kurdistan"), today 
provides an operational and corporate update. 

Jon Harris, Gulf Keystone's Chief Executive Officer, said: 
 
"2025 has been a milestone year for the Company after pipeline exports from the Shaikan Field were successfully 
restarted in September following a hiatus of over two and a half years. Liftings allocated to Gulf Keystone and other 
IOCs commenced in November and we are pleased to have recently received our first payment. The process as outlined in 
the interim exports agreements is working and we look forward to a return to full PSC entitlement at international 
prices following the international independent consultant's review. 
 
We are on track to meet our production, capital and cost guidance for 2025. Strong operational and financial 
performance in the year has enabled us to safely advance key projects while distributing USD50 million of dividends to 
shareholders. Cumulative production from the Shaikan Field recently surpassed 150 million barrels, underlining the 
scale and quality of the asset. Looking ahead to 2026, we are expecting a base work programme focused on the 
progression of current projects. We are also embedding optionality to restart drilling and review disciplined field 
development, contingent on consistent exports payments at international prices. We are excited about a potentially 
transformational year for the Company and remain focused on executing for our shareholders." 

Operational 
 
 -- Strong safety performance, with zero Lost Time Incidents for over 1,050 days 
 -- Gross average production of c.41,400 bopd in 2025 year to date (as at 8 December 2025), in line with tightened 2025 
  annual guidance of 40,000 - 42,000 bopd 
   - Smooth transition from trucking sales to pipeline exports via the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline on 27 September 2025, 
    with volumes quickly ramped up towards full well capacity 
   - Gross average production in December to date of c.44,000 bopd 
 -- Continued execution of the 2025 work programme: 
   - Ongoing well workover programme expected to lead to incremental increases to production rates in Q1 2026 once 
    two wells are brought back online 
   - Further progression of safety upgrades at PF-2, with equipment tie-ins expected as part of a planned plant 
    shut-down of around three weeks in 2026 
   - PF-2 water handling installation on track for commissioning at the beginning of 2027, with engineering design 
    work well advanced 
  
 
Financial 

 -- First payment received for export sales following commencement in November of monthly liftings of Kurdistan crude 
  allocated to Gulf Keystone and other International Oil Companies ("IOCs") 
   - Average realised prices for cash received to date equate to c.USD30/bbl, in line with the signed interim exports 
    agreements and representing an improvement to local sales 
   - Expect future payments for export sales within 30 days of liftings 
   - The Company is accruing a receivable balance for exports sales under the interim agreements, reflecting the 
    transition from pre-paid local sales and the differential to international prices 
 -- USD50 million returned to shareholders in 2025 through semi-annual dividends in April and September 
 -- Cash balance of USD75 million as at 9 December 2025 

Outlook 

 -- On track to meet tightened 2025 gross annual average production guidance of 40,000 - 42,000 bopd 
 -- Confirmed 2025 annual guidance for net capital expenditure (USD30-USD35 million), operating costs (USD50-USD55 million) and 
  other G&A expenses (below USD10 million) 
 -- The current interim exports agreements are expected to be extended into next year while a review by an 
  international independent consultant of IOC invoices and contractual costs takes place 
   - A reconciliation to full PSC entitlement at international prices and the negotiation of long term exports 
    agreements continue to be anticipated on completion of the review 
   - The Company is progressing its negotiations with the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG") regarding a number 
    of historical Shaikan commercial matters, including the settlement of past oil sales arrears and other 
    KRG-related assets and liabilities, and will provide an update in due course 
 -- Guidance for 2026 will be provided in an Operational & Corporate Update announcement in January 2026, with a base 
  work programme expected to focus on the progression of current projects: 
   - Enhancing the safety and reliability of the production facilities 
   - Maintaining the capacity of existing wells through interventions and workovers 
   - Installing water handling facilities at PF-2 to drive incremental production growth and reduce reservoir risk 
    from the beginning of 2027 
 -- The Company will embed optionality in its work programme to restart drilling and review disciplined field 
  development, contingent on consistent exports payments and a return to international prices 
 -- Gulf Keystone continues to consider a potential listing of its shares on the Euronext Growth Oslo, subject to 
  favourable market conditions 

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:                 +44 (0) 20 7514 1400   
 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
 
& Corporate Communications           aclark@gulfkeystone.com 

FTI Consulting                 +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
 
Ben Brewerton 
                      GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 410834 
EQS News ID:  2242802 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
