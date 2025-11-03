Molten Ventures Plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Total Voting Rights 03-Nov-2025 / 07:05 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MOLTEN VENTURES PLC ("Molten" or the "Company") Total Voting Rights For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"), the Company announces that the number of ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, the number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury, and the Total Voting Rights of the Company as at 31 October 2025 were as follows: Number of Ordinary Shares in issues 189,046,450 Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury 11,562,394 Total voting rights attached to Ordinary Shares in issue 177,484,056

The above figure of 177,484,056 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the DTRs.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

