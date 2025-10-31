Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
31-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      15,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      482.20p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      470.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      475.1514p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,547,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,499,056.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 475.1514

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
553               482.20     08:07:45          00030276126TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                482.20     08:07:45          00030276125TRDU0      XLON 
 
512               478.60     08:43:12          00030276254TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               478.40     08:43:12          00030276255TRDU0      XLON 
 
607               476.00     09:23:43          00030276380TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               474.80     09:30:00          00030276397TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               472.00     09:50:57          00030276502TRDU0      XLON 
 
701               474.20     10:28:50          00030276666TRDU0      XLON 
 
622               474.00     11:31:41          00030277043TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               474.20     11:54:24          00030277191TRDU0      XLON 
 
486               476.60     12:12:36          00030277302TRDU0      XLON 
 
73                476.60     12:12:36          00030277301TRDU0      XLON 
 
250               477.00     12:35:15          00030277513TRDU0      XLON 
 
64                476.00     12:42:06          00030277558TRDU0      XLON 
 
246               476.00     12:42:06          00030277560TRDU0      XLON 
 
231               476.00     12:42:06          00030277559TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               475.20     12:53:10          00030277649TRDU0      XLON 
 
585               473.40     13:26:00          00030277834TRDU0      XLON 
 
586               475.40     13:43:51          00030278002TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               479.80     14:01:10          00030278068TRDU0      XLON 
 
609               478.40     14:13:56          00030278108TRDU0      XLON 
 
463               475.60     14:32:26          00030278238TRDU0      XLON 
 
117               475.60     14:32:26          00030278237TRDU0      XLON 
 
172               474.60     14:45:49          00030278394TRDU0      XLON 
 
400               474.60     14:45:49          00030278393TRDU0      XLON 
 
695               474.80     15:05:26          00030278492TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               474.80     15:05:44          00030278494TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               471.80     15:42:16          00030278603TRDU0      XLON 
 
835               470.40     15:55:50          00030278681TRDU0      XLON 
 
589               473.00     16:10:22          00030278797TRDU0      XLON 
 
554               473.80     16:17:32          00030278836TRDU0      XLON 
 
606               473.40     16:24:07          00030278886TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  406747 
EQS News ID:  2221612 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2221612&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
