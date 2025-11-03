Julie Dehaene-Puype joins Kyowa Kirin as new President of the International Region

Jeremy Morgan will retire at the end of December 2025 after a two-month leadership transition period

Kyowa Kirin International ("KKI"), a group company of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (TSE:4151, "Kyowa Kirin"), a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, today announced the appointment of Julie Dehaene-Puype as President for the Region, effective 1 November 2025. Julie follows the tenure of Jeremy Morgan, who has served as President for the International Region since 2023. Morgan will serve in an advisor role to the business through to the end of 2025, working in partnership with Dehaene-Puype to ensure a successful and smooth change for the company.

"We are very pleased to welcome Julie to the company in the role as President of KKI," said Tomohiro Sudo, Chief International Business Officer of Kyowa Kirin. "Julie joins us with extensive experience in global biotech and pharma spanning a 25-year career. I am confident that her expertise and her strong passion and care for people and patients will significantly contribute to KKI's future growth for patients' smiles, and we are looking forward to working in partnership with her toward our Vision for 2030."

"I want to thank Jeremy Morgan on behalf of Kyowa Kirin," said Abdul Mullick, Ph.D., President and COO of Kyowa Kirin. "For his unwavering leadership and care for KKI employees, and for putting patients first. From the moment Jeremy joined KKI, he brought a purpose and an energy for the needs of the communities we serve. We thank Jeremy for the lasting impact he has made whilst at the helm of Kyowa Kirin, and for carrying the business through transformation into a stable, growing organization that is truly living our purpose to make people smile."

Julie Dehaene-Puype joins Kyowa Kirin with more than 25 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry spanning general management, commercial operations, new product development and regulatory affairs. Julie's background encompasses roles across a number of global pharmaceutical organisations including Mundipharma, Takeda, Merck/MSD, and Schering-Plough. Julie also sits on the board of Lytix Biopharma as a Non-Executive Director.

"I am thrilled to be joining Kyowa Kirin a company with a 76-year legacy of science, innovation and partnership, and a deep commitment to advancing care in rare diseases and oncology," stated Dehaene-Puype. "From my first days, I can already feel the passion and drive of the people at KKI, united by a shared purpose: To make more people smile. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to deliver even more for the patients who place their trust in us."

Julie has a PharmD, a Masters in Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs and a Masters in Biological and Medical Sciences from the University of Lille, France. She has lived and worked in France, Belgium, Switzerland and the US. Currently, she resides in Switzerland, and she will be regularly present in the Marlow, UK headquarters as well as in the country offices throughout the region.

The leadership change announced today echoes role changes across the wider company. Earlier in the year, the global entity announced a new dual CEO-COO leadership structure to help support the business' continued growth, with Abdul Mullick appointed President and COO, to oversee the execution of all business operations at the global level.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin aims to discover novel medicines with life-changing value. As a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, we have invested in drug discovery and biotechnology innovation for more than 70 years and are currently working to engineer the next generation of antibodies and cell and gene therapies with the potential to help patients affected by severe and rare diseases. A shared commitment to our values, to sustainable growth, and to making people smile unites us across our four regions Japan, Asia Pacific, North America, and EMEA/International.

You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at: https://www.kyowakirin.com.

