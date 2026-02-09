

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.(KYKOY, KY4.F, 4151.T), a Japanese pharmaceutical company, said on Monday that it expects an increase in revenue for fiscal 2026, helped by growth in its global strategic products primarily in North America and EMEA, as well as anticipated increases in revenue from technology out-licensing.



For the 12-month period to December 31 (fiscal 2026), the company expects a net profit of JPY 75 billion, or JPY 143.27 per basic share, higher than a net profit of JPY 67 billion, or JPY 128.07 per basic share, recorded for fiscal 2025.



Kyowa Kirin anticipates a core profit of JPY 80 billion, or JPY 152.82 per basic share, less than the core profit of JPY 84.4 billion, or JPY 161.28 per basic share, reported for fiscal 2025.



Core operating profit is projected to be at JPY 100 billion, less than the JPY 109.8 billion of fiscal 2025.



Commenting on this expected decline in its annual core earnings, Kyowa Kirin, said: 'The company has regained the development and commercialization program for rocatinlimab (KHK4083), resulting in the company bearing 100% of the costs associated with this program. This includes an increase in development expenses related to rocatinlimab, in addition to higher research and development expenses due to the progress of other development projects, and anticipated increases in selling, general, and administrative expenses related to the U.S. launch of rocatinlimab.'



The company projects revenue of JPY 520 billion, higher than the JPY 496.8 billion of fiscal 2025.



For fiscal 2026, Kyowa Kirin aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 70 per share, an increase of JPY 8 compared with fiscal 2025.



For fiscal 2025, the company will pay a total dividend of JPY 62 per share, which consists of a year-end dividend of JPY 32 per share and an interim dividend of JPY 30 per share.



