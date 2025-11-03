Anzeige
Montag, 03.11.2025
WKN: A2QKNY | ISIN: SE0015195771 | Ticker-Symbol: 83A
Frankfurt
03.11.25 | 09:59
2,540 Euro
-6,10 % -0,165
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2025 08:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Fasadgruppen Group AB: Fasadgruppen divests Alnova Balkongsystem AB

Fasadgruppen has signed an agreement to divest Alnova Balkongsystem AB ("Alnova") to Hindås Holding AB ("Hindås").

Alnova, based in Gothenburg, employs approximately 70 people and has annual sales of around SEK 150 million. The company has been part of Fasadgruppen since 2022 and operates within the production of balcony systems and installation of related balcony solutions.

The divestment is part of Fasadgruppen's efforts to actively develop the portfolio structure within the Specialist Companies segment and to ensure the right conditions for continued value creation and an improved margin profile within the Group.

- During its time within Fasadgruppen, Alnova has contributed valuable expertise and an engaged team. At the same time, the company is entering a new development phase in a challenging market, where Hindås is considered a more natural owner going forward, says Nils Andrén, Chairman of Alnova.

The transaction will have limited cash flow impact for Fasadgruppen. As a result of the divestment, a non-cash item related to goodwill will be recognized in connection with the closing, in accordance with applicable accounting principles.

The transaction is expected to be completed in December 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Blomberg, Head of IR & Group Controller
Mail: magnus.blomberg@fasadgruppen.se
Tel. +46 (0) 72 584 43 65

About Fasadgruppen

Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) acquires and develops entrepreneurial specialist companies that care for and create sustainable properties. The Group's subsidiaries possess expertise in all aspects of exterior work on properties, such as façades, windows, balconies and roofs. Common to most services is that they contribute to greater energy efficiency and a better living environment. Fasadgruppen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: FG). For more information, visit www.fasadgruppen.se.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
