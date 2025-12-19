Fasadgruppen Group AB: Fasadgruppen's subsidiary Clear Line receives four approvals from the Building Safety Regulator

Clear Line, Fasadgruppen's largest subsidiary, has recently received four approvals on already signed orders from the UK Building Safety Regulator (BSR), with a total order value of 32.5 mGBP. The majority of the work within these projects is expected to be carried out during the 2026 financial year.

The Building Safety Regulator is a UK regulatory authority established following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, with the mandate to strengthen building safety standards and oversight for higher-risk buildings. Under the current regulatory framework, certain construction and refurbishment projects are subject to approval by the BSR prior to commencement. In recent periods, approval timelines have increased, making granted approvals an important enabler for the execution of affected projects.



- We are pleased that the BSR has granted several approvals in a relatively short period of time for orders we have been eager to start for some time. This provides increased clarity and confidence in our ongoing projects and order backlog. Based on the constructive dialogue we continue to have with the regulator, we have good expectations that this positive development in approvals will continue going forward into 2026," says David Higgins, Director at Clear Line and part of Group Management in Fasadgruppen.

- These approvals improve visibility in our project portfolio and reflect a gradual easing of regulatory bottlenecks that is important for us over the longer term," says Martin Jacobsson, CEO of Fasadgruppen.

