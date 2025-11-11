Fasadgruppen Group AB: Interim report January-September 2025

Third quarter highlights

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,381.1 million (1,202.3) corresponding to an increase of 14.9 percent. The organic change was +2.2 percent in local currencies.

EBITA increased to SEK 122.9 million (82.2) and the EBITA margin to 8.9 percent (6.8).

Adjusted EBITA 1 increased to SEK 136.4 million (92.8) and the adjusted EBITA margin to 9.9 percent (7.7).

increased to SEK 136.4 million (92.8) and the adjusted EBITA margin to 9.9 percent (7.7). Profit for the period amounted to SEK 31.5 million (29.1). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.58 (0.61), basic, and SEK 0.57 (0.61), diluted.

Operating cash flow totalled SEK 148.3 million (126.3).

The order backlog increased to SEK 4,075.9 million (2,770.9), corresponding to an increase of 47.1 percent. The organic change was -0.6 percent in local currencies.

The covenant level relating to the key debt ratio was increased temporarily during the third quarter.

Nio månader i sammandrag

Net sales amounted to SEK 3,989.0 million (3,551.2) corresponding to an increase of 12.3 percent. The organic change was -4.5 percent in local currencies.

EBITA increased to SEK 318.1 million (181.1) and the EBITA margin to 8.0 percent (5.1).

Adjusted EBITA 1 increased to SEK 345.2 million (194.4) and the adjusted EBITA margin to 8.7 percent (5.5).

increased to SEK 345.2 million (194.4) and the adjusted EBITA margin to 8.7 percent (5.5). Profit for the period amounted to SEK 49.5 million (50.5). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.90 (1.05), basic, and SEK 0.90 (1.05), diluted.

Operating cash flow totalled SEK 297.3 million (237.0).

Significant events during and after the end of the quarter

Following a strategic review, the decision was taken to divest the subsidiary Alnova Balkongsystem AB.

CEO comment from Martin Jacobsson: "Organic growth and improved margins"

"During the third quarter, Fasadgruppen reported positive organic growth, of 2.2 percent, for the first time since the second quarter of 2023. This is a clear and important indication that the measures we have implemented over the past year, where the chairs of the boards have played a key role in establishing agile leadership and faster decision-making, are having the desired effect. This is especially true in Sweden, which is performing particularly well compared with the preceding year. This is particularly pleasing, as it is where our journey began.

The divestment of Alnova during the fourth quarter is an example of the proactive steps we are now taking with our new governance model to focus on those parts of the Group that make the greatest contribution to profitable growth and, as a result, long-term shareholder value.

Good profitability and strong cash flow

At the end of the third quarter, the total order backlog was just over SEK 4 billion. The organic order backlog remained relatively unchanged at -0.6 percent. Adjusted EBITA for the quarter increased by 46.9 percent to SEK 136.4 million (92.8), corresponding to a margin of 9.9 percent (7.7).

Good operational discipline combined with a continued focus on efficiency, quality and customer satisfaction have been our priority areas. Together with well-implemented projects, this has contributed to strong operating cash flow of SEK 148.3 million (126.3).

Leverage

The quarter has also presented financial challenges in terms of debt levels and we have held a constructive dialogue with our banking syndicate - SEB, Nordea and SEK - during the period on our financial covenants and our future capital structure. We agreed a temporary increase in the covenant level for the key debt ratio for the third quarter. This arrangement does not affect our operating activities, and our common focus remains on gradually reducing the debt ratio and strengthening the balance sheet in line with our financial targets.

Segment overview

Total Solutions

Demand continued to strengthen in Sweden, with a clear recovery within renovation. We are seeing continued signs of increasing willingness to invest among both private and public property owners. Profitability levels, on the other hand, are under continued pressure within the segment, mainly driven by the Norwegian businesses, which are operating on a market that remains weak.

Specialist Solutions

Our Specialist Solutions companies continue to grow and strengthen both margins and competitive advantages on a challenging market, driven primarily by a combination of well-positioned and technically unique businesses in Denmark and Finland.

Clear Line

Demand for our services in the UK remains strong. However, Clear Line, like other operators on the UK market, continues to be affected by regulatory delays at the Building Safety Regulator (BSR). The situation is considered to be temporary and manageable - no projects or orders have been cancelled, while the order backlog is at a record high and margins are being maintained. The impact on profit (EBITA) of the delays for Clear Line are estimated in the region of SEK 20-30 million for the third quarter.

The way forward

By creating value for our customers every day, we are establishing the foundation for the future of Fasadgruppen."

Report presentation

The interim report will be presented in a conference call and webcast today on 11 November 2025 at 8.15 a.m. CET.

Link to webcast: https://fasadgruppen-group.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025

Registration for participation by phone: https://events.inderes.com/fasadgruppen-group/q3-report-2025/dial-in

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Blomberg, Head of IR & Group Controller

Mail: magnus.blomberg@fasadgruppen.se

Tel. +46 (0) 72 584 43 65

About Fasadgruppen

Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) acquires and develops entrepreneurial specialist companies that care for and create sustainable properties. The Group's subsidiaries possess expertise in all aspects of exterior work on properties, such as façades, windows, balconies and roofs. Common to most services is that they contribute to greater energy efficiency and a better living environment. Fasadgruppen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: FG). For more information, visit www.fasadgruppen.se.