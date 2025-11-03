Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 31 October 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 31 October 2025 903.92 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 891.69 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
03 November 2025
