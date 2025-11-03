Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 164682 | ISIN: GB0032273343 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.11.2025 12:36 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Total Voting Rights

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc

(the "Company")

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa"

Total Voting Rights and Capital

As at 31 October 2025, the Company's capital consisted of 14,991,690 ordinary shares of 10 pence each. At that date, the Company held 3,318,207 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights as at 31 October 2025, was 11,673,483.

Shareholders may use this figure of 11,673,483 as the denominator for the purposes of determining whether they are required to notify their interest in, or any change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

03 November 2025

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

For more information please contact:

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc, via J.P. Morgan Cazenove

Frances Daley (Chairman)

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

+44 (0)20 7742 4000

William Simmonds

Media enquiries

Quill PR

+44 (0)20 7466 5050

Sarah Gibbons-Cook

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

On 13 November 2020, the Company obtained shareholders' approval to broaden its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.