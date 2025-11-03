

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $398 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $383 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Kenvue Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $538 million or $0.28 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.5% to $3.764 billion from $3.899 billion last year.



Kenvue Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $398 Mln. vs. $383 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $3.764 Bln vs. $3.899 Bln last year.



