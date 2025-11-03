

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) on Monday said it plans to offer $750 million of convertible senior notes due 2031 in a private placement.



The company also expects to grant the initial purchasers an option to buy up to an additional $112.5 million of the notes.



CMS Energy said it intends to use the proceeds to retire its 3.60% senior notes due 2025, with the remaining proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.



