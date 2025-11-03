Anzeige
Montag, 03.11.2025
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
Horizon Aircraft to Participate in November and December Conferences

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft ("Horizon Aircraft" or the "Company"), an advanced aerospace engineering company and developer of one the world's first hybrid eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft, announces that management will participate in the following conferences in November and December:

Event: Helicopter Association Canada Annual Conference & Trade Show

Date: November 4-6, 2025

Location: Abbotsford, B.C. - TradeX

Link: https://h-a-c.ca/annual-conference-trade-show/

Management of the Company will be available for 1x1 meetings during the conference.

Event: Corporate Jet Investor - Miami 2025

Date: November 4-6, 2025
Location: Miami - Fontainebleau Resort Miami Beach
Link: https://www.corporatejetinvestor.com/event/miami-2025/agenda

Management of the Company will be available for 1x1 meetings during the conference.

Event: MINERVA

Date: December 2, 2025
Location: Ottawa
Link: https://www.canada.ca/en/army/services/army-modernization/minerva-initiative.html

Management of the Company will participate in informal discussions.

Event: OAC's Aerospace Unplugged & AGM 2025

Date: December 9, 2025
Location: Toronto Airport Marriott Hotel
Link: https://theoac.ca/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=2001735&group=

Horizon Aircraft is a proud sponsor of the event. Management will participate in informal discussions.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid eVTOL designed to fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft while offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon Aircraft intends to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 eVTOL and then scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

For further information, visit:

Website www.horizonaircraft.com
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/horizon-aircraft-inc

For further information, contact:

Investors:

Matt Chesler, CFA
FNK IR LLC
(646) 809-2183
HOVR@fnkir.com

Media:

Edwina Frawley-Gangahar
EFG Media Relations
+44 7580 174672
edwina@efgmediarelations.com

SOURCE: Horizon Aircraft



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/horizon-aircraft-to-participate-in-november-and-december-conferences-1094569

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
