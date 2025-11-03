Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company") announces the cancellation and rescheduling of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") due to the recent Canada Post strike, which commenced on October 10, 2025. The Company had scheduled the AGM to be held on November 13, 2025, and had prepared proxy materials (the "Materials") to this end, but was ultimately unable to mail the Materials to its shareholders (the "Shareholders") in a timely and efficient manner. Accordingly, upon inquiry and review as to the options available to the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has determined it to be in the best interest of the Company to cancel the AGM to be held on November 13, 2025, and reschedule the AGM to ensure that all Shareholders receive the Materials and proper notice for the AGM.

The Company's rescheduled AGM will take place on January 15, 2026, at 40 King St W Suite 2400, Toronto, ON M5H 3Y2.

Further details on the rescheduled AGM will be contained in a new Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular that will be mailed to the Shareholders as of the new record date and filed on SEDAR+.

About BrandPilot AI Inc.

BrandPilot (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, specializing in innovative solutions that deliver exceptional return-on-investment (ROI) for global enterprise brands. Leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics, and industry expertise, BrandPilot empowers organizations to navigate complex advertising landscapes with precision. The Company's flagship product, Spectrum IQ, harnesses micro-influencers to maximize ROI for global enterprise brands, while AdAi combats ad waste by identifying cannibalistic ads in paid search campaigns.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Such statements include statements regarding future date that the AGM will be held by the Company. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. The assumptions on which the forward looking statements contained herein rely include the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272833

SOURCE: BrandPilot AI Inc.