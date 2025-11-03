Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that Orbit Garant has mobilized a YS2000 Skid Mounted Drill Rig for the upcoming Wedge drill program. The drill rig is enroute from Sudbury Ontario and is anticipated to arrive at Orbit Garant's facility in Dieppe, New Brunswick on November 3rd for hydraulics servicing and winterization. The expected arrival onsite in Bathurst is Monday November 10th.

Last year's successful drill program concentrated on the new eastern extension of the Wedge Mine and successfully expanded the footprint of the deposit, supporting our new geophysical technology and interpretation modelling. This drill program focuses on the "new" western extension of the deposit and will also be testing the model at depth. Apex Geoscience, Mike Dufresne, P.Geo. & Technical Advisor, has modelled up to (7) drill holes, (5) Upper Zone & (2) Lower Zone, testing the western copper zone and the body at depth. The objective is to obtain the depth of mineralization of this higher-grade Copper Lens, and to prove a larger western footprint, adding new tonnage to the deposit model. Upon completion, we will add the new drill data to our 3D live Modeling, including Geological, Geophysical and Drill Hole Cross-section results.

Orbit Garant Drilling is ECOLOGO accredited. Recognized for their Mineral Exploration Services Certified for Responsible Environmental and Social Best Practices.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/272902_6fae1d7784baf9df_002full.jpg

Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant Drilling is one of Canada's largest drilling companies providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally. With more than 185 drill rigs and over 1000 specialized employees, Orbit Garant offers drilling services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies at every stage of mine exploration, development and production.

Gary Lohman, VP Exploration, Director, stated, "We are looking forward to testing both the western extension and the depth of the deposit with the drill holes designed by Mike Dufresne and the geophysical team at Apex Geoscience. With previous mining and exploration limited to the upper portions of the deposit, this series of drill holes will expand the mineralized footprint, as we accomplished in the east, adding to the resource. All drill holes will be capped on completion to facilitate downhole geophysics (BHEM) which, along with the cross-section drill results, assists in resource 3D modeling and exploration planning. We look forward to sharing our first results."

Orbit Garant On-site Drill Program Inspection Prep Visit (10-29-25).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/272902_ninemile.jpg

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Wedge VMS Project, Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

