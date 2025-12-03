Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the 2nd drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-02) has been completed and is in progress on its 3RD hole (DDH-WD-25-02B).

DDH WD-25-02 was collared on the same drill pad as WD-25-01 and drilled at an azimuth of 310 degrees and a dip of -50 degrees to intersect the first plate approximately 50 meters west of Hole WD-25-01, increasing the mineralized zone along strike, to the west. (Figure 3). The hole completed at 203m at depth.

The sulphide mineralogy in WD-25-02 is readily visible, especially the massive copper mineralization, as shown in Figures 1 & 2. Chalcopyrite (CuFeS2) occurs as masses, streaks and blebs while more local Pb-Zn mineralization is well banded with sphalerite (Zn) the dominant sulphide. Local bornite (Cu5FeS4) and Covellite (CuS) is visibly present, the bornite displays its characteristic "Purple Peacock Copper Bloom" and Covellite its "Blue Copper", as seen in Figure 1.

FIGURE 1: Visible Massive Copper Mineralization from Zone 1 & 2 (including Covellite (CuS) & Bornite (Cu5FeS4 ).

FIGURE 2: Visible Massive Copper Mineralization

FIGURE 3: Modeled Plates and Drill Holes WD-25-01 and WD-25-02

Gary Lohman, VP Exploration, Director, stated, "We are pleased with our technical preparation of this drill program and quality of our Lens targeting. The western extension of this deposit is robust and copper rich. Very positive to confirm the thickness of this plate intersection as we stepped approximately 50m west of DDH-WD-25-01. Our data modelling suggests a 3rd potential Zone of mineralization which Mike Dufresne of Apex Geoscience is modeling and designing (2) potential Drill holes to test that prospective Zone from the western flank area, thus avoiding a sheer zone from the south. We look forward to moving to the Northwest area of this extension program."

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director, stated, "Once again, we have intersected quality mineralization at the desired Target Plates at DDH-25-02, as designed and set out by our Technical Team. The visible mineralization and copper rich sulphides is just spectacular. The presence of Bornite and Covellite is a strong indicator of the quality of this deposit. This western flank area is being confirmed as a rich Copper Lens, one hole at a time. We are on track to increase the Wedge Mine's mineralized footprint to the west and at depth. The next drill hole in our campaign is DDH-WD-25-02B, which is underway and we look forward to sharing our next summary update shortly."

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Wedge VMS Project, Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

