

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Extreme Event Solutions group at Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK), a data analytics and technology provider, estimates industry insured losses to onshore property in Jamaica from Hurricane Melissa will likely range between $2.2 billion and $4.2 billion, the company said in a statement on Monday.



The loss estimate includes the effects of wind and precipitation-induced flooding from the hurricane's track across Jamaica, with most of the modeled loss attributed to wind.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News