Brenmiller Energy: Brenmiller's bGen ZERO TES Wins POWER's 2025 Commercial & Industrial Generation Award

This latest recognition adds to recent honors for bGen ZERO following winning Gold earlier this year in the Energy Storage and Management category from the Edison Awards and being named one of TIME magazine's Best Inventions of 2023 in the Green Energy Category

ROSH HA'AYIN, ISRAEL / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy", or the "Company") (Nasdaq:BNRG), a leading global provider of Thermal Energy Storage ("TES") solutions for industrial and utility customers, today announced that its bGen ZERO technology - as deployed in the State University of New York (SUNY) Purchase campus project - has won the POWER 2025 Commercial & Industrial Generation Award.

The bGen system installed at SUNY Purchase meets nearly 100% of the campus's Physical Education building's heating needs and about 50% of its electricity, while significantly improving efficiency and reducing operational costs.

"We are honored to receive POWER's 2025 Commercial & Industrial Generation Award," said Avi Brenmiller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brenmiller Energy. "This recognition underscores the real-world impact of bGen ZERO at SUNY Purchase - moving beyond concepts to deliver energy and modernize infrastructure while reducing costs. It also validates our belief that thermal storage can be a game-changer for commercial and industrial generation."

bGen at SUNY Purchase

The SUNY Purchase project, developed in collaboration with the New York Power Authority (NYPA), replaced an aging district heating loop with Brenmiller's bGen TES system. According to an article published in POWER titled "Energy Storage Project Boosts Efficiency, Provides Savings, Reduces Emissions": the bGen ZERO effectively addresses the building's varied energy demands throughout the day, by capturing exhaust heat from the turbine when operating and storing it in crushed rocks for immediate or later use. The TES also uses internal heaters to convert electricity into heat to meet peak demand, and provides on-demand heat dispatch.

About bGen

bGen ZERO is Brenmiller's TES system, which converts electricity into heat to power sustainable industrial processes at a price that is competitive with natural gas. The bGen ZERO charges by capturing low-cost electricity from renewables or the grid and stores it in crushed rocks. It then discharges steam, hot water, or hot air on demand according to customer requirements. The bGen ZERO also supports the development of utility-scale renewables by providing critical flexibility and grid-balancing capabilities. bGen ZERO was named among TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 in the Green Energy category, won Gold in the Energy Storage and Management category at the 2025 Edison Awards, and won POWER magazine's 2025 Commercial & Industrial Generation Award.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy helps energy-intensive industries and power producers end their reliance on fossil fuel boilers. Brenmiller's patented bGen ZERO thermal battery is a modular and scalable energy storage system that turns renewable electricity into zero-emission heat. It charges using low-cost renewable electricity and discharges a continuous supply of heat on demand and according to its customers' needs. The most experienced thermal battery developer on the market, Brenmiller operates the world's only gigafactory for thermal battery production and is trusted by leading multinational energy companies. For more information visit the Company's website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company uses forward-looking statements when it discusses: that thermal storage can be a game-changer for commercial and industrial generation and that bGen ZERO can support the development of utility-scale renewables by providing flexibility and grid-balancing capabilities. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2025, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. Information available on or through the websites mentioned or hyperlinks included in this press release does not form part of this press release.

