Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company") a U.S. focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Drew Zimmerman as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, effective November 2, 2025.

Mr. Paul Cowley, who has served as Chief Executive Officer for over 15 years, will remain on the Board of Directors and transition into the role of Chief Operating Officer, where he will continue to play a lead technical role in advancing the Company's growing U.S. uranium portfolio.

"It's an honour to step into the role of CEO and join the Board of Noble Plains Uranium at such an exciting time. Since joining the Company in May, we've built real momentum expanding our project portfolio and advancing our flagship Duck Creek Project towards drilling," said Drew Zimmerman, President and CEO of Noble Plains. "I'm grateful for Paul's leadership in establishing this foundation and pleased that he will continue to contribute as Chief Operating Officer. The Company's path forward is clear: advancing our Wyoming projects toward compliant resources and deliver meaningful growth for shareholders in a strengthening uranium market."

Mr. Zimmerman has been an executive of public companies for over five years and brings more than 14 years of capital markets and commodity-sector experience. He previously worked as an Investment Advisor and Derivatives Portfolio Manager, with a focus on commodity and resource markets, providing him with a deep understanding of market dynamics and investor engagement. Mr. Zimmerman is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder and holds a Bachelor of Commerce in International Business from the University of Victoria.

Since joining Noble Plains as President, Mr. Zimmerman has helped shape the Company's strategic focus on U.S. in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium projects, helping to guide recent acquisitions, financings, and project development initiatives that have established Noble Plains as a rapidly emerging player in the Wyoming uranium sector.

"As Noble Plains enters a new phase of its development, the board and officers team has been reorganized to maximize the strength of the group. Drew has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and energy in driving Noble Plains forward, and I'm confident he will lead the Company to new heights in his new role," stated Paul Cowley, Chief Operating Officer and Director. "I will focus on leading our technical team, shaping our portfolio of projects with Chris Healey, P. Geo. and director, and Brad Parkes, P. Geo. and VP Exploration, and together, advance each project to unlock their full potential."

Mr. Cowley, a professional geologist with 46 years of exploration and development experience, has led Noble Plains through its formative stages, overseeing its transition into a U.S.-focused ISR uranium company. As Chief Operating Officer, he will continue to lead the Company's technical programs, evaluate new opportunities, and advance its portfolio of projects from exploration toward resource definition.

The Company also announces that Mr. Bradley Parkes has stepped down from the Board of Directors while remaining the Company's Vice President of Exploration. The Company extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Parkes for his dedication and contributions to Noble Plains board during his tenure.

Building Momentum

This leadership transition marks the next phase in Noble Plains' accelerating growth story. The company is awaiting final drill permit for its flagship Duck Creek Uranium Project and advancements are ongoing for its Shirley Central project. Noble Plains is executing on a strategy to build compliant uranium resources across multiple premier ISR districts in Wyoming. As uranium prices strengthen and U.S. policy increasingly prioritises domestic supply, the Company is emerging as an active and nimble uranium explorer and developer in the United States. Noble Plains' expanding project pipeline, technical expertise, and disciplined execution position it to become a key participant in America's nuclear fuel supply chain resurgence.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101 compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Drew Zimmerman", President and CEO

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Noble Plains Uranium Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

