Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to report gold-only assay results from three drill holes completed at the Twin Zone , Wedge Lake Gold Project, located in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt. These results follow the Company's previously announced high-grade intercept of 21.59 g/t Au over 5.84 m including 30.45 g/t Au over 4.06 m from the nearby T-6 Zone (see press release dated October 20, 2025).

Twin Zone Drill Highlights

AR25-09: 3.86 g/t Au over 44.0 m (76.5-120.5 m) including: 9.90 g/t Au over 16.0 m (89-105 m) and: 26.14 g/t Au over 3.80 m (94.6-98.4 m)





AR25-08: low grade ( bulk tonnage target ) gold mineralization: 0.44 g/t Au over 69.45 m (8.55-78 m)- hole ended in gold mineralization.





) gold mineralization: AR25-07: 6.19 g/t Au over 3.95 m (142.05-146.00 m)





Pending additional analytical results for massive sulphide holes at the Twin Zone.

"These results confirm the Twin Zone as a major gold system, delivering wide, high-grade intervals with impressive continuity," stated Rasool Mohammad, President & CEO. "Grade-thickness has improved significantly, ranging up to 466%, with an average increase of approximately 280%. With both the Twin and T-6 Zones only tested to ~100 meters vertical depth, we believe we are just scratching the surface of a much larger opportunity."

Geological Significance

Gold mineralization at the Twin Zone is associated with sulphide-facies iron formation - a deposit setting comparable to major Canadian gold camps such as Lupin and Musselwhite.

The three Twin Zone holes tested ~300 meters of strike within a currently defined 600-metre-long zone, which remains open along strike and at depth.

Twin Zone: Significant Drill Hole Intersections

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t)









AR25-07 142.05 146.00 3.95 6.19









AR25-08* 8.55 78.00 69.45 0.44









AR25-09 76.50 120.50 44.00 3.86 Including 89.00 105.00 16.00 9.90 and 94.60 98.40 3.80 26.14 *Hole ended in gold mineralization



Twin Zone Drill-Hole Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9409/272918_47264891548729c6_002full.jpg

The Twin Zone drilling was designed to "twin" significant historic drill results to determine the validity of the historic mineralization for inclusion into a future NI 43-101 report on the "Twin Zone" mineralization. The mineralization targeted was intersected in holes 83-11 (AR25-07), 82-03 (AR25-08) and 82-02 (AR25-09).

The following table details the location and mineralization targeted by the "twinning" program.

Hole # UTM East * UTM North * Azimuth Dip Length (m) Year

Au Mineralization g/t 82-02 572268 6234656 169 -46.5 174 1982 HW 0.159 oz/t over 5.5m 5.45 g/t / 5.5m













FW 0.11 oz/t over 7.8m 3.77 g/t / 7.8m 82-03 572184 6234444 350 -44 77 1983 FW 0.07 oz/t over 4.6m 2.40 g/t / 4.6m 83-11 572089 6234413 350 -52 152 1983 HW 0.142 oz/t over 4.2m 4.87 g/t / 4.2m * Datum: Nad 83







































Note: Hole 82-02 has both HW and FW mineralization.











All thicknesses represent true width.















Reference Lewis Memo GR_84_08





































2 types of mineralization:















1) HW: Hanging wall: more continuous and contains the bulk of the gold outlined to date. The west and Central Zones are of this type 2) FW: Footwall Type is erratically distributed and mineralized. It represents bonus tonnage. The East, DDH 82-02 and 82-03 zones are of this type.

See collar details below:

September 2025 Wedge Lake Drill Program: Summary Table

Hole Number East (m) North (m) Elevation

(m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) AR25-07 572088.7 6234410.4 458.0 350.0 -52.4 166.1 AR25-08 572183.9 6234442.9 458.0 350.5 -45.3 82.0 AR25-09 572369.0 6234656.0 457.5 169.2 -47.3 186.0 Datum: NAD 83, Zone 13N











Next Steps

The Company is integrating geological and structural data to design a follow-up drill program aimed at:

Extending high-grade mineralization at both the Twin and T-6 Zones to depth

Step-out drilling along the ~3.9 km mineralized corridor

Additional analytical results for the massive sulphides intervals associated with the sulphide-facies iron formation at the Twin Zone holes are pending and will be released once received, verified, and compiled.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)

Arya Resources Ltd. maintains tight core-sample security, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) for all aspects of its exploration program. All core samples from late Summer 2025 were logged, photographed and sampled at Arya's drill camp located approximately 15 km from the T-6 Zone and 14 km west of Highway 102, 165 km north of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. Where possible, core samples are standardized at 1.0 m down-hole intervals. The core samples are cut using a diamond core saw with half remaining in the core box for future reference. One-half is bagged and then placed in rice bags, secured with zip ties, and delivered by Company truck directly to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (Saskatchewan Research Council) an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited lab in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, for preparation (crushing and pulverizing) and analyzed using sample method AU9 for quartz-vein material at T-6 (with assumed visible gold). The sample is completely crushed, ground, blended and split in half. One-half is archived, and the other is sieved at +/- 106 µm. All the +106 µm material is fire assayed. Two 30 g replicates are fire assayed from the -106 µm fraction. All weights, assays and calculations are reported. The remaining samples (all the Twin Zone sampling) were analyzed using Sample method AU3-Gold by fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Company protocols include the insertion of quality control samples consisting of blind standards (Certified Reference Materials (CRMs)), blanks and sample duplicates into the sample stream at a rate of 1 in 30.

Arya is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

Kevin Wells, P.Geo., a consulting geologist to the Company, is the independent qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, for the Projects, who has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release and has verified the data underlying the contents of this news release by review and supervision of, but not limited to, drilling procedures, chain of custody of core and samples, logging and sampling procedures and insertion of blind standards (CRM's), blanks and pulp duplicates into the sample stream.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.

As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, CEO

Contact us below or visit us at www.aryaresourcesltd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

