

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) on Monday reported positive seven-year results from its pivotal Phase 3 TIDES trial evaluating the company's dengue vaccine, QDENGA, confirming its durable protection. The findings, which also included an exploratory booster analysis, reinforce that the two-dose regimen offers sustained efficacy against dengue infection.



After 4.5 years, QDENGA achieved 61.2% efficacy in preventing virologically confirmed dengue, while a booster dose given at that time modestly increased protection to 74.3% two years later. The vaccine also demonstrated 84.1% efficacy in preventing dengue-related hospitalizations, with protection remaining consistently high at 90.6% overall across all four dengue virus serotypes. No new safety concerns were observed following the booster dose.



Since its first approval in Indonesia in 2022, QDENGA has been authorized in 41 countries, with more than 18 million doses distributed across 11 endemic regions as of September 2025.



