Infoblox Inc.: Infoblox Surpasses 200 Customers in Breakout Year for Universal DDI and Announces New Capabilities for Network Transformation

Delivering the industry's first and only protective DDI platform, which achieved rapid adoption and impact in just one year

Simplifying hybrid, multi-cloud operations, breaking down silos and accelerating deployments with new integrations across Akamai, Cloudflare, Google Cloud and Microsoft

Delivering the foundational, critical network services that simplify operations and enable organizations to build the reliable, high-performance infrastructure needed for AI-ready networks



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025, the leader in uniting networking, security and cloud with a protective DDI platform, today announced significant new innovations to its Infoblox Universal DDI Product Suite, building on strong customer momentum since its launch last year. More than 200 organizations-including Fortune 500 companies across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and retail-have already adopted Universal DDI to modernize their networks, accelerate operations and improve resiliency across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

As enterprises expand their digital estates, legacy approaches to critical network services result in costly disruptions, leave enterprises less resilient in the face of rising cyberattacks, and are not compliant with emerging best practices from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the NIS2 Directive. Nearly 40 percent of organizations have suffered a major outage from configuration errors in the past three years1, and downtime now costs large enterprises $1.4 million per hour2. Fragmented tools force teams to juggle siloed environments, slowing application rollouts, creating blind spots and leaving IT unprepared for the performance demands of AI.

Infoblox Universal DDI solves these challenges by unifying critical network services into the industry's first and only SaaS-based management plane for hybrid cloud networks. In just 12 months, customers have eliminated manual processes, gained centralized visibility across hybrid, multi-cloud environments and automated operations that once took weeks, reducing outages, accelerating deployments and freeing teams to innovate with confidence.

"Infoblox Universal DDI has transformed how we manage DNS across our complex, multi-cloud environment," said Alex Barrere, senior 2 core network engineer, Nordstrom. "By consolidating fragmented components from Windows AD, AWS, Google Cloud, Azure and soon OCI, we've reduced latency, improved observability and increased operational performance by 30 percent. The deployment was seamless, and scaling with Infoblox has been effortless-whether it's supporting 6,000 internal DNS queries per second or standing up new stores with cloud-managed DHCP. Infoblox is helping us modernize our infrastructure and prepare for the future of enterprise DNS, DHCP and IPAM."

New innovations and integrations extend Infoblox's leadership in the DDI space with powerful capabilities:

Universal DDI for Microsoft Management: Enables customers to quickly gain control of their DNS and DHCP by centrally managing DNS and DHCP hosted on Microsoft server platforms-simplifying operations and troubleshooting, and taking a critical step on the path toward modernization.

Enables customers to quickly gain control of their DNS and DHCP by centrally managing DNS and DHCP hosted on Microsoft server platforms-simplifying operations and troubleshooting, and taking a critical step on the path toward modernization. Integration with Google Cloud Internal Range: Applies consistent IP address management (IPAM) policies across Google Cloud, on-premises and other cloud environments, avoiding IP overlap issues and accelerating cloud application deployments.

Applies consistent IP address management (IPAM) policies across Google Cloud, on-premises and other cloud environments, avoiding IP overlap issues and accelerating cloud application deployments. Unified Management of External DNS: Extends Infoblox's single DNS management plane to leading external DNS providers, including Akamai and Cloudflare, empowering organizations to control internal and external DNS through one dashboard.

Extends Infoblox's single DNS management plane to leading external DNS providers, including Akamai and Cloudflare, empowering organizations to control internal and external DNS through one dashboard. Strong Protection for Self-Hosted External DNS: Protects self-hosted DNS infrastructure against DDoS and other DNS threats with Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection.

Protects self-hosted DNS infrastructure against DDoS and other DNS threats with Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection. Enablement of AI-Ready Networks: Builds on Infoblox leadership in AI-powered security, applying AI/machine learning (ML) analysis to detect IP conflicts, dangling DNS records and other risks across hybrid, multi-cloud networks, and ensure the reliable, high-performance foundation that GenAI workloads require.



"In an era where every app, user and AI workload depends on the network, one of the weakest links remains the foundational network services that keep everything running, which too many companies take for granted without investing in their modernization," said Scott Harrell, president and CEO, Infoblox. "That's why we launched Universal DDI, and in just one year we've seen remarkable momentum, with customers proving its impact through faster rollouts, stronger resiliency and the freedom to modernize on their own terms. Universal DDI isn't just a better way to run the network; it's a cornerstone that is required for modern enterprises to be able to move fast with confidence in their pursuit of the latest technologies, like AI."

This combination of momentum and innovation shows how quickly customers can realize value from Universal DDI, turning what was once a long, disruptive project into immediate improvements in resiliency and speed.

"Network teams have been forced to choose between control and speed for far too long," said Mukesh Gupta, chief product officer, Infoblox. "With our new Universal DDI capabilities, that trade-off disappears. Customers can now centrally manage Microsoft DNS and DHCP without disruptive overhauls, eliminate IP conflicts in AWS and Google Cloud through seamless IPAM integration and unify both internal and external DNS on a single management plane. We also built AI-powered analysis directly into [Infoblox] Universal Asset Insights so teams can surface risks across hybrid, multi-cloud networks before they cause outages. These updates aren't just incremental improvements; they're actively enabling AI and multi-cloud transformation and driving a step change in how enterprises operate their networks at scale."

"Enterprise IT is entering a pivotal era where generative and agentic AI are redefining what networks must deliver," said Jim Frey, principal analyst, Omdia. "AI technologies promise transformative efficiency and innovation, but they also demand a foundation of network speed, resilience and unified control that legacy architectures struggle to deliver. Modernization of core services that lie at the heart of a high functioning, high performing network-DNS, DHCP and IPAM-is an essential step, and Infoblox is answering this directly with the Universal DDI solution. These most recent updates will close important gaps and help organizations build AI-ready networks that can scale with confidence."

Infoblox Universal DDI brings resiliency, automation and visibility to the critical network services every digital business depends on. For a deeper look at the new capabilities announced today, visit our blog, and learn how UDDI did itfor our customers.

1Uptime Announces Annual Outage Analysis Report 2025, Press Release, Uptime Institute, May 6, 2025. https://uptimeinstitute.com/about-ui/press-releases/uptime-announces-annual-outage-analysis-report-2025

2The rising costs of downtime, Blau, Adam, BigPanda, April 25, 2024. https://www.bigpanda.io/blog/it-outage-costs-2024/

About Infoblox



Infoblox unites networking, security and cloud with a protective DDI platform that delivers enterprise resilience and agility. Trusted by 13,000+ customers, including the majority of Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging innovators, we seamlessly integrate, secure and automate critical network services so businesses can move fast without compromise. Visit infoblox.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Ariel Roop

Head of Global Communications

pr@infoblox.com