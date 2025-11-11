Exclusive Networks USA: Exclusive Networks North America Forges Strategic Partnership with Infoblox to Enhance DDI Protection

FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Exclusive Networks, a global leader in cybersecurity, has established a North American distribution agreement with Infoblox that will amplify the distributor's networking and cybersecurity protection for hybrid, multi-cloud environments.

"Channel partners are critical to our success, and we are elated to help augment their security practices through collaboration with Exclusive Networks," said Scott Willock, Global Senior Director Distribution & Cloud Sales at Infoblox. "Allying with a high-value distributor that has a strong cybersecurity specialization will increase our reach, marketing, sales and technical support capabilities, and introduce our solutions to a larger skilled community of solution providers."

This relationship allows Exclusive Networks' partners to procure Infoblox's products and services in the United States and Canada through the distributor's rapidly expanding channel community. Infoblox provides core network services, automation and security solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, including centralized control and automated management and threat defence. Partners can leverage and integrate the company's DNS, DHCP, IPAM (collectively known as DDI) and DNS-based security solutions to simplify operations and enhance protection across on-premises and cloud-based networks.

"As threats continue to rise, MSPs, VARs, solution providers and systems integrators require more advanced tools to protect their clients and themselves, and our partnership with Infoblox helps address that critical need," says Jason Beal, President for Exclusive Networks, North America. "Their DDI and DNS-based technologies highlight our commitment to offering the most comprehensive network, application and AI security solutions to our partners and the organizations they support. These advanced offerings will drive a host of new sales and support opportunities for the skilled cybersecurity professionals in our Exclusive Networks community."

Key advantages of this agreement for the community include:

Access to Infoblox's comprehensive offerings, including DDI and DNS-based security solutions

Simplified procurement through Exclusive Networks

Utilizing demand generation and market intelligence capabilities to identify new opportunities with Exclusive Networks oSpace

The addition of Infoblox to Exclusive Networks' line card is part of a larger initiative to expand the distributor's capabilities and presence in North America. This includes major additions to its North American leadership team and revitalized investments in consultative services and offerings that go beyond traditional legacy distribution offerings. The objective is to support resellers and end users in the most practical and urgent ways possible, helping them grow and thrive.

For more information or help ordering these technologies, contact your Exclusive Networks North American account management team.

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a global cybersecurity go-to-market specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 45 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organization.

Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit

https://www.exclusive-networks.com/usa/.

