Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Infoblox Inc.: Infoblox Expands Its Preemptive Security Offering to Combat Brand Abuse, Credential Exposure and External Threats with Planned Acquisition of Axur

  • Aligns Infoblox's preemptive security offering with a broader exposure management approach, enabling organizations to reduce risk earlier and more effectively.
  • Axur brings proven scale, operational maturity and best-in-class threat disruption capabilities to Infoblox.
  • Combined technologies help organizations protect against modern AI-enabled adversaries.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026, a leader in hybrid, multi-cloud networking and preemptive security, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Axur, a global provider of AI-powered security solutions that protect businesses from a wide range of threats beyond the perimeter. This planned acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Infoblox's preemptive security strategy will expand to better address brand abuse, fraud, data and credential theft, and the growing risk posed by external digital threats. As threat actors increasingly use AI to scale convincing phishing, impersonation and fraud campaigns, organizations need earlier visibility and faster disruption of threats beyond the traditional perimeter.

"Many modern attacks now start outside the traditional network, on fake websites, social platforms, app stores and search ads," said Scott Harrell, president and CEO, Infoblox. "That's why security teams are moving beyond their perimeter, focusing on seeing what's exposed and reducing risk before a breach. Axur extends our preemptive security offering by giving customers the ability to see and stop these threats earlier with rapid, AI-powered detection and takedowns that disrupt malicious infrastructure before it can be weaponized."

Axur uses AI to automate external threat discovery, validation, takedown and ongoing monitoring to prevent threats from returning, including notifying new phishing detections for takedown in under four minutes and achieving nearly 99 percent takedown success rates. Combined with Infoblox's preemptive security capabilities, organizations can block communication with malicious infrastructure at the DNS layer while takedowns are in progress, helping reduce median attack uptime to hours rather than days. Network-level asset and IP attribution can help teams quickly identify ownership and remediate risk.

Together, Infoblox and Axur will strengthen how organizations approach preemptive security by:

  • Detecting External Threats Earlier, Before They Reach Users
    Continuous discovery of phishing sites, social media and messaging fraud, fake mobile apps, leaked credentials on the dark web and other external risks, often days or weeks before attacks are weaponized.
  • Disrupting Malicious Infrastructure Faster Through Automation
    AI-driven workflows automatically validate and remove phishing sites, fraudulent domains, impersonation campaigns and rogue apps, delivering fast takedowns with sustained monitoring to prevent threats from returning.
  • Protecting Brands, Executives, Customers and Users Against Damage with Less Operational Effort
    Proactive disruption of impersonation campaigns helps prevent account takeover and financial fraud, while automation reduces manual investigation and response for security teams.

"Axur was built to help organizations keep pace with attackers through automation, transparency and measurable outcomes," said Fabio Ramos, CEO, Axur. "Joining Infoblox allows us to scale these capabilities globally and enhance external threat disruption with deeper network and security context, delivering a more preemptive approach to protection."

Infoblox and Axur will continue to operate independently until the transaction closes. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions, and is expected to close in Spring 2026. Additional details will be shared following completion of the transaction.

Hogan Lovells and Levy & Salomão Advogados are serving as Infoblox's legal counsels. Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados and Cooley are serving as legal counsels to Axur. Stifel is serving as financial advisor to Axur.

About Infoblox
Infoblox unites networking, security and cloud to form a platform for operations that's as resilient as it is agile. Trusted by over 6,000 customers, including 92 of the Fortune 100, we seamlessly integrate, secure and automate critical network services so businesses can move fast without compromise. Visit infoblox.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Ariel Roop
Head of Global Communications
pr@infoblox.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d613fa72-6e96-4ecc-ab7e-d35648061172


