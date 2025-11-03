

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, energy holding company Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) raised its consolidated earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, and initiated outlook for the full-year 2026.



Foe fiscal 2025, the company now projects consolidated earnings in a range of $4.90 to $5.10 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share on a weather-normalized basis.



On average, nine analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.58 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company expects consolidated earnings will be within a range of $4.55 to $4.75 per share on a weather-normalized basis. The Street is looking for earnings of $4.65 per share for the year.



For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $413.21 million or $3.39 per share, higher than $394.97 million or $3.37 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Total operating revenues for the quarter increased to $1.82 billion from $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year.



Analysts expected earnings of $3.09 per share on revenues of $1.79 billion for the quarter.



