iFabric Corp: iFabric Launching Verzus All Apparel Brand at Major Canadian Wholesale Club Retailer

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / iFabric Corp. (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) ("iFabric" or the "Company"), announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA"), is launching its Company-owned apparel brand, Verzus All Apparel, at one of Canada's leading wholesale club retailers.

The referenced retailer has introduced five men's Verzus All Apparel programs, which are initially available online, each featuring a broad range of performance apparel designed with IFTNA's advanced textile technologies. Following strong initial reception, the retailer has already planned an expanded rollout for Spring 2026, signaling its confidence in the brand's market potential and consumer appeal.

Each Verzus All program incorporates a unique blend of IFTNA's market-leading textile innovations - offering consumers enhanced comfort, durability, and protection. The introduction of Verzus All at this leading retailer not only marks a major milestone in IFTNA's brand strategy, its launch also paves the way for showcasing the company's proprietary technologies to a broader consumer market.

"We are absolutely thrilled to see Verzus All Apparel launch with one of Canada's premiere retailers, an organization known for its commitment to quality and customer-focused products," said Giancarlo Beevis, President and CEO of IFTNA. "This partnership allows us to connect directly with consumers through a trusted retail channel, while introducing the exceptional apparel performance and design innovation that define IFTNA's technologies. The upcoming Spring 2026 expansion underscores the success and strong foundation of this collaboration," concluded Mr. Beevis.

The Verzus All Apparel collection continues to expand across multiple categories, offering performance-driven, everyday apparel for the modern consumer.

An example of the current selection of Verzus All Apparel offered by the retailer can be viewed at:

https://www.costco.ca/s?langId=-24&keyword=Verzus%20

About iFabric Corp.

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric Corp. (TSX: IFA, OTCQB: IFABF) is a leading innovator in performance apparel, advanced textiles, and fabric treatments. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops and distributes a wide range of proprietary technologies, including antimicrobial, water-repellent, cooling, and moisture-management solutions. iFabric's products are marketed to major international retailers, apparel brands, and clothing manufacturers worldwide.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements, including but not limited to discussion of the Verzus All Apparel launch and its relevance. The use of any words such as "anticipate", "continue", "plans", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the extent and impact of health pandemic outbreaks on our business; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; the actual results of the Company's future operations; competition; changes in legislation affecting the Company; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and approvals, the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals.

A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's annual information form dated March 28, 2025 and other filings with the Canadian securities regulators available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors affect the Company's business, or if the Company's estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Therefore, the Company cannot provide any assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information in this news release, as defined by applicable securities legislation, has been approved by management of iFabric. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason except as required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Hylton Karon, President & CEO Tel: 647.297.9815 Email: hyltonk@ifabriccorp.com Giancarlo Beevis, COO Tel: 647.225.4426 Email: gc@ifabriccorp.com Hilton Price, CFO Tel: 647.465.6161 Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

