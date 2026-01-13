iFabric Corp: IFabric & The Lad Collective Bringing Enhanced Function Bedding to North America

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA"), has signed an agreement with The Lad Collective Pty Ltd ("The Lad Collective" or "TLC") to bring bedding to North America, which uses both companies' proprietary functional innovations.

The Lad Collective is an Australian bedding and sleep-essentials brand co-founded in Brisbane by brothers Bill and Ed Ovenden in 2020. TLC focuses on utility-led design, intended to simplify bed-making and improve bedtime and morning routines. Today, TLC offers a wide range of bedding, bath, and laundry essentials which feature innovative materials and designs. TLC products are "loved by over 200,000 Aussies" and sold primarily through direct-to-consumer channels. Further information about TLC can be found on its website at https://theladcollective.com/pages/about

Under the agreement, IFTNA will manufacture, market and distribute bedding products across North America incorporating TLC's patented functional utility innovations. By pairing these unique functions with IFTNA advanced textile technologies, such as PROTX2, IFTNA believes it can address a clear "whitespace" in the bedding category-a market that seldom sees innovation at this level. The signing of this license agreement is consistent with IFTNA's previously-announced strategy to expand into new categories of manufacturing and broaden the integration of its textile technologies beyond traditional apparel programs.

"The Lad Collective has created a smart, patent-protected approach to bedding-practical features that solve real everyday challenges for consumers," said Giancarlo Beevis, President & CEO of IFTNA. "Combining those utility innovations with IFTNA's textile-technology platform gives us an opportunity to deliver differentiated bedding offerings that are both functionally and performance-enhanced.

This agreement is another important step in executing our strategy to expand IFTNA into new product categories," continued Mr. Beevis. "Home and bedding are natural extensions for our capabilities, and we are excited to manufacture and commercialize products that bring meaningful innovation to a category that has historically seen very little," concluded Mr. Beevis.

"We built TLC around practical, patented innovations that make the bed easier-without compromising comfort or design. Partnering with IFTNA gives us the ability to bring those solutions to North America at scale, supported by its world-class manufacturing and textile-technology platform," stated Bill Ovenden, Co-Founder, the Lad Collective

"IFTNA shares our belief that everyday home essentials should be smarter and more functional. This license agreement is a major step in expanding TLC into North America and delivering an elevated, utility-driven bedding experience to a much broader audience," added Ed Ovenden, Co-Founder, The Lad Collective.

About iFabric Corp.

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric Corp. is listed on the TSX and OTCQX. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, including Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc., the Company develops and commercializes performance apparel, advanced textile treatments and technologies, and specialty intimate apparel solutions.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the expected benefits of the TLC license agreement, the timing and scope of product development and commercialization, and anticipated market adoption. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

