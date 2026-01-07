iFabric Corp: iFabric Announces Footwear Program at Wholesale Club Retailer

Nationwide Canadian Launch of Roots Brand Footwear

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA"), has launched a Roots branded footwear program, with an initial rollout at a nationwide Canadian wholesale club retailer.

The new Roots footwear assortment is designed, developed, and produced by IFTNA and integrates multiple proprietary performance technologies intended to enhance everyday use with respect to comfort, wearability, and freshness. The Company believes footwear represents a significant new finished-product category for IFTNA, with strong long-term potential as consumer demand continues to shift toward performance-driven, technology-enabled products across broader lifestyle segments.

Based on partner commitments, IFTNA expects the initial launch to contribute approximately $8 million in incremental revenue within its first calendar year of distribution, with the opportunity to expand into additional styles, seasonal offerings, and channels over time.

"Footwear is a large, underpenetrated category for our technology platform, and this Roots program is a meaningful step in expanding IFTNA's finished-product capabilities. By combining strong brand identity with the performance benefits enabled by our proprietary technologies, we believe this program can deliver compelling value for club members and establish a scalable foundation for future growth," said Giancarlo Beevis, President & CEO of IFTNA

"This Roots footwear program builds on iFabric's previously announced expansion initiatives, including the launch of Doctor's Choice Next Generation scrubs at Walmart U.S., and the deployment of PROTX2 technology into the UK and EU through Marks & Spencer's adoption for select 'Autograph Collection' products. Looking ahead, IFTNA expects further new product category expansions in 2026 that leverage IFTNA's proprietary technologies and finished-goods manufacturing capabilities," concluded Mr Beevis.

About iFabric Corp.

iFabric Corp. (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) develops and commercializes innovative textile and apparel technologies and finished products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, including Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. (IFTNA) and Coconut Grove Pads Inc.

About IFTNA

Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. (IFTNA), a wholly owned subsidiary of iFabric Corp., develops proprietary textile and surface-treatment technologies and applies them across performance apparel and adjacent product categories. IFTNA also designs and produces finished products that showcase its technology platforms for major retailers and brand partners.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the timing and scope of product launches, anticipated customer or end-user adoption, expected revenue contributions (including the expected $8 million of incremental footwear revenue), and expansion plans for 2026. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

