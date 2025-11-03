Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA-PME scheme eligible, "Median" or the "Company"), manufacturer of eyonis, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) for early cancer diagnosis, and a globally leading provider of AI-based image analyses and central imaging services for oncology drug developers, announced today that Didric Cederholm has joined its Board of Directors, chaired by Oran Muduroglu. The appointment was approved during the ordinary shareholders' meeting, held on October 30, 2025.

Didric Cederholm is a Founding Partner and the Chief Investment Officer of Lion Point Capital, a global special situations investment fund. Prior to founding Lion Point Capital, Didric spent nearly eight years at Elliott Management and was previously a Principal at Eos Partners.

Didric graduated in 2003 with honors from Columbia Business School, where he was a Fulbright Scholar, and has a LLM from Stockholm University, where he graduated in 2001. From 1997-1999, Didric served in the Swedish Armed Forces as an Interrogation Officer and later as a 2nd Lieutenant in Swedish Military Intelligence. Didric lives in New York City with his wife, Kristin, and their 4 children.

Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder of Median Technologies stated: "We are thrilled to welcome Didric Cederholm to our Board of Directors. Didric's deep understanding of global markets and entrepreneurial mindset will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our growth and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders. As Founding Partner of Lion Point Capital, he brings a wealth of experience in strategic investing and value creation and joins Median at a pivotal moment, as we move towards the major milestone of potential market authorization in the United States for eyonis LCS. Didric's expertise ideally complements the diverse and highly experienced perspectives already represented on our Board, strengthening our ability to navigate this transformative phase with confidence and ambition with deep-seated knowledge and expertise embedded throughout the company."

"I'm honored to join Median's Board at this important moment. The company has made clear progress on its FDA pathway and commercial preparation for eyonis LCS, and I look forward to working with Fredrik, Oran, the management team and my fellow directors to help accelerate execution and build long-term value for patients and shareholders," Didric Cederholm said

About Lion Point Capital: Lion Point Capital, LP is a global investment firm that seeks to invest in equity and debt securities of undervalued public and private companies. Its partners have extensive experience and a successful track record of uncovering and unlocking value through rigorous fundamental analysis and thoughtful actions, encompassing strategy changes, operational efficiency improvements and governance enhancements. Lion Point was founded in 2014.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. They include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which these are based, statements concerning projects, objectives, intentions, and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates" or "plans" and any other similar expressions. Although Median's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Median Technologies, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Median Technologies as of the date of the press release. Median Technologies does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or statements, subject to applicable regulations, in particular Articles 223-1 et seq. of the General Regulation of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

