Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C7A5 | ISIN: FR0012634822 | Ticker-Symbol: 4RD
München
03.11.25 | 18:07
4,710 Euro
+11,35 % +0,480
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAAT PHARMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAAT PHARMA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2404,55018:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAAT PHARMA
MAAT PHARMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAAT PHARMA SA4,710+11,35 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.