Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announces the appointment of Philippe Platon as Chief Financial Officer.

This appointment is part of the RePower27 strategic plan, which aims to transform and strengthen the Group's financial performance, optimize its internal processes, and ensure the stability required to support its development in fast-changing but sustainably growing markets.

A graduate of HEC, Philippe Platon has over 30 years of experience in finance, including 20 years in the industrial sector and 10 years in high-growth technology environments.

With solid expertise in performance management and business transformation, Philippe brings recognized experience in structuring growing organizations. His skill set covers all key financial and operational levers, including planning, treasury, financing, internal control, mergers and acquisitions, and team development expertise he will leverage to contribute to Forsee Power's sustainable value creation.

Before joining Forsee Power, Philippe Platon held key positions within the Lafarge Group as Chief Financial Officer and Project Director, and also served as CFO in fast-growing companies, including WeMaintain.

Christophe Gurtner, Founder Chief Executive Officer of Forsee Power, declares: "We are delighted to welcome Philippe Platon to Forsee Power. His international experience, deep understanding of industrial and technological environments, and pragmatic approach to performance management will be key assets in supporting our profitable growth trajectory and the execution of RePower27."

"I am pleased to join Forsee Power, a company deeply committed to the energy transition. RePower27 reflects an ambitious dynamic of transformation and sustainable value creation, and I am proud to contribute to it alongside dedicated and visionary teams." Philippe Platon concluded.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 4,500 buses and 145,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 750 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

