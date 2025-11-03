DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares 03-Nov-2025 / 17:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company") Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1. As at 31 October 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, 89,052,625 "B" Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 13,156,987 "C" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each carrying one vote. Of this total, 4,139,683 "A" Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 "B" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) as at 31 October 2025 was 32,251,682. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 3 November 2025 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: TVR TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 407015 EQS News ID: 2223036 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

